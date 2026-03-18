Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Alm. Brand A/S Annual General Meeting On 9 April 2026


2026-03-18 05:16:44
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 18 March 2026
Announcement no. 16/2026

Alm. Brand A/S – Annual General Meeting on 9 April 2026

With reference to the information obligations for issuers of listed securities on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S we attach the notice, including agenda and complete proposals for the annual general meeting to be held on Thursday, 9 April 2026.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

Head of Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no, +45 2025 5469

Attachments

  • AS 16 2026 - Notice of AGM
  • Notice of annual general meeting 2026

MENAFN18032026004107003653ID1110876856



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search