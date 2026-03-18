Alm. Brand A/S Annual General Meeting On 9 April 2026
Announcement no. 16/2026
Alm. Brand A/S – Annual General Meeting on 9 April 2026
With reference to the information obligations for issuers of listed securities on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S we attach the notice, including agenda and complete proposals for the annual general meeting to be held on Thursday, 9 April 2026.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
Head of Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no, +45 2025 5469
Attachments
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AS 16 2026 - Notice of AGM
Notice of annual general meeting 2026
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