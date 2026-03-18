Aerchain Raises $13 Million Series A To Make Enterprise Procurement Proactive

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Aerchain, the AI-native enterprise procurement platform, today announced a $13 million in Series A funding round led by Pavestone VC, with participation from IndiaMART and other investors. The capital will accelerate Aerchain's global expansion and deepen its AI capabilities as the company builds what it calls the Spend Operating System - a platform designed to transform procurement from a reactive cost centre into a proactive driver of bottom-line impact.

Procurement Is Stuck in Reactive Mode.

Despite decades of digital investment, most enterprise procurement teams remain trapped in reactive workflows - buried in email chains, Excel sheets, and ERP workarounds, spending 80% of their time on low-value operational tasks. The result: missed savings opportunities, poor compliance, and procurement teams that cannot influence the bottom line the way leadership expects them to.

Aerchain turns Procurement Proactive.

Aerchain's Spend Operating System is designed to drive three-level transformation of the procurement function.

Level 1: Eliminates reactive firefighting. Aerchain's Spend Orchestration layer automates the 80% of operational procurement work from days to hours: intake routing, policy enforcement, approval workflows, and framework-driven automation across the full intake-to-pay lifecycle.

Level 2: Augment Strategic Decision-Making. For the strategic work that requires human judgment, such as complex negotiations, techno-commercial evaluations, etc, Aerchain deploys AI agents that prepare the analysis, surface the benchmarks, draft the negotiation playbooks, and accelerate outcomes. The buyer makes better decisions, faster.

Level 3: Proactive Intelligence and Advisory. Once operational bandwidth is freed, Aerchain's Spend Intelligence module continuously analyses spend patterns alongside external market dynamics like commodity movements, contract expirations, vendor consolidation opportunities, and proactively shares actionable recommendations. The system truly makes the Procurement team proactive.

Aerchain is AI-Native. Not AI-Bolted

Unlike legacy platforms that graft AI features onto existing workflow engines, Aerchain is built natively on a multi-agent AI architecture. Specialised AI agents operate across the entire procurement lifecycle from conversational intake and SOW generation, through vendor discovery, RFQ automation, autonomous negotiation, evaluation, and award, to invoice management and payment tracking.

“AI is the capability, but the real unlock is what it enables: procurement teams that spend their time on strategy instead of administration. We've built a system where agents handle the operational complexity in the background and surface only the decisions that need human judgment. The goal is outcome-driven procurement at enterprise scale.”

- Himavanth Jasti, CTO and Co-Founder, Aerchain

“At Pavestone, we back companies transforming core enterprise functions at scale. Aerchain is re-architecting procurement through an AI-first platform that delivers measurable efficiency and cost outcomes for global

enterprises. Its strong adoption, scalable model, and clear product leadership position it well for sustained value creation in a large and under-digitised market.”

- V Laxmikanth, Managing Partner, Pavestone VC

Veda Corporate Advisors acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Aerchain and its promoters in this transaction.

About Aerchain

Aerchain is an AI-native enterprise procurement platform that orchestrates, executes, and advises across the full intake-to-pay lifecycle. The Spend Operating System covers conversational intake and SOW generation, vendor discovery and management, RFQ and auction automation, autonomous negotiation, techno-commercial evaluation, contract management, invoice processing, and payment tracking - all powered by a multi-agent AI architecture trained on each customer's data. Headquartered in Bengaluru, Aerchain is trusted by 50+ global enterprise customers across 30+ countries, managing $45 billion in spend, and has reduced procurement cycle times by over 50%.