Kyrgyzstan, KOICA Discuss Ongoing Parliament Digitalization Projects

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) discussed ongoing projects aimed at digitalizing the work of the Kyrgyz parliament, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz Parliament.

The issue was discussed during a meeting on March 17 between Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of the Kyrgyzstan Bolot Ibragimov and Country Director of KOICA Office in the Kyrgyzstan So Yeon Lim.

Bolot Ibragimov expressed gratitude to the head of KOICA's office for supporting and implementing projects focused on the digital transformation of parliamentary operations.

He emphasized that the introduction of digital technologies will contribute to the successful implementation of modern solutions and strengthen the institutional capacity of the parliament.

Touching upon KOICA-supported initiatives, Bolot Ibragimov also highlighted the importance of timely project implementation.

For her part, So Yeon Lim spoke about KOICA's activities in Kyrgyzstan, providing details on projects currently being implemented in the country, with particular focus on those aimed at digitalizing the Parliament.

The sides expressed readiness to continue cooperation and voiced confidence that joint efforts will contribute to the successful implementation of planned initiatives and the expansion of bilateral engagement.