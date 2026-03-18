Chinese Business Giants Express Readiness To Drive Investment In Turkmenistan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)More than 20 executives from leading Chinese companies expressed their readiness to invest in key sectors of Turkmenistan's economy, founder of the Silk Road Economic Alliance and head of the consulting firm Huahe International, Liu Chuanwu said, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

He made the announcement at the International Investment Forum "Investment to the Future of Turkmenistan 2026" (IFT 2026), held in Ashgabat, on March 18.

According to Chuanwu, Chinese investors showed interest in modern technology sectors, including smart agriculture, seed production, energy equipment, satellite communications, and IT. Projects already underway or planned include mechanized complexes for cotton farming, solar power facilities, and innovative heating systems.

He also emphasized ongoing cooperation between Huahe International and the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan, noting plans to strengthen collaboration with government agencies, expand trade channels for industrial and agricultural products, and organize regular bilateral business missions.

Furthermore, Chuanwu highlighted Turkmenistan's stable investment climate and strategic importance as a partner.

IFT 2026 is an international investment forum, focused on attracting foreign investment and expanding private sector participation in Turkmenistan's economy. The platform brings together government representatives, businesses, and international financial institutions. The forum serves as a venue for discussing investment opportunities, establishing business contacts, and exploring potential joint projects across various sectors.