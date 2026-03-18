Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Air Defense Forces Neutralize 128 Out Of 147 Russian Drones Used To Attack Ukraine Since Yesterday Evening

Air Defense Forces Neutralize 128 Out Of 147 Russian Drones Used To Attack Ukraine Since Yesterday Evening


2026-03-18 05:04:43
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on Telegram.

According to the report, from 18:00 on Tuesday, March 17, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 147 strike UAVs of the Shahed type, as well as Gerbera, Italmas, and other types of drones from the directions of Oryol, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), and Hvardiiske (temporarily occupied Crimea). More than 70 of the drones were Shahed-type.

The air assault was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

Read also: Russia loses 1,710 troops in war against Ukraine over past day

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00 on Wednesday, March 18, air defense shot down or suppressed 128 enemy drones in northern, southern, and eastern Ukraine.

Fifteen strike UAV hits were recorded at 12 locations, along with debris falling at three locations.

The Air Force also noted that the attack is ongoing, with several Russian UAVs still in Ukrainian airspace.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on the night of March 18, Russian forces struck the residential sector of the settlement of Zolochiv in the Bohodukhiv district with a drone, injuring five people.

MENAFN18032026000193011044ID1110876758



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search