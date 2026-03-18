Air Defense Forces Neutralize 128 Out Of 147 Russian Drones Used To Attack Ukraine Since Yesterday Evening

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on Telegram.

According to the report, from 18:00 on Tuesday, March 17, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 147 strike UAVs of the Shahed type, as well as Gerbera, Italmas, and other types of drones from the directions of Oryol, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), and Hvardiiske (temporarily occupied Crimea). More than 70 of the drones were Shahed-type.

The air assault was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

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According to preliminary data, as of 08:00 on Wednesday, March 18, air defense shot down or suppressed 128 enemy drones in northern, southern, and eastern Ukraine.

Fifteen strike UAV hits were recorded at 12 locations, along with debris falling at three locations.

The Air Force also noted that the attack is ongoing, with several Russian UAVs still in Ukrainian airspace.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on the night of March 18, Russian forces struck the residential sector of the settlement of Zolochiv in the Bohodukhiv district with a drone, injuring five people.