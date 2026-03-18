Invaders Shell Railway Infrastructure In Chernihiv Region Casualties Reported

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ministry for Development of Communities and Territories reported this on Facebook.

“Russia has again attacked civilian railway infrastructure in the Chernihiv region,” the ministry stated.

A Russian drone struck a diesel locomotive, causing smoke and a fire.

The engineer and his assistant were injured. They are receiving the necessary medical care.

All relevant services are on scene.

War update: 286 clashes occur on front lines, most of them in Pokrovsk sector

As reported by Ukrinform, on March 14, a Russian drone struck a passenger train near Sum y.

Photo: Facebook/Ministry of Development