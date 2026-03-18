Unfolding Events In Middle East Raising Trade Uncertainties Malaysian PM Anwar

MENAFN - Nam News Network) KUALA LUMPUR, March 18: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim once again raised concerns on the unfolding conflict in the Middle East, saying it was affecting global trade and raising uncertainties among people and businesses.

In a posting on his Facebook account, entitled“When crisis tests a nation”, he said the conflict in the region was one of the most serious international crises in a generation, and that Malaysia was taking measures to meet the challenges posed.

“It is disrupting global energy supplies, placing vital trade routes such as the Strait of Hormuz under strain, and creating deep uncertainty for millions across the region - including Malaysians.”

He said that as part of the government's preparations for such crisis, the“leadership must be clear, steady, and anchored in responsibility” and Malaysia has prepared and was already carrying out several measures.

“First, our people. From the outset, our foremost priority has been the safety and welfare of every Malaysian in the affected region. Wisma Putra activated a 24-hour operations centre, while our missions across the Gulf have worked tirelessly on the ground. In close coordination with Malaysia Airlines, AirAsia, Batik Air and international partners, we have taken all necessary steps to facilitate the safe return of our citizens. We will continue these efforts until every Malaysian son and daughter who wishes to return is able to do so safely.

“Second, our economy. The rise in global oil prices and disruptions to shipping routes will inevitably affect the cost of living - from fuel to food and essential goods. Over the past three years, we have worked with discipline to strengthen our economic fundamentals: reducing the fiscal deficit, reinforcing our financial buffers, and diversifying our trade relationships. These were not abstract reforms; they were deliberate preparations for moments of external shock such as this. We will now draw on that resilience to cushion the impact on households and to safeguard economic stability.”

Thirdly, Anwar said Malaysia also remained firm in its commitment to international law and the sovereignty of nations.

“Parliament has expressed, on a bipartisan basis, its condemnation of actions that violate these principles. We reiterate that military escalation is not the path to resolution. What is required now is restraint, de-escalation, and a return to dialogue. In this, Malaysia stands aligned with responsible voices in the international community, including Türkiye and others calling for a peaceful resolution.

“Malaysia will continue to engage actively through ASEAN, the OIC, and our bilateral partnerships to support all efforts towards restoring stability and advancing dialogue.”

He also called on the people to be strong and united in facing the external shock to the global economy.“We face the crisis from the point of strength, against the backdrop of an economy that has recorded solid growth over the past three years.”

The Government's foremost priority remains clear - to protect the lives and livelihoods of Malaysians, he added.

-NNN