MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Lithic's Budget and Cost Accounting Model Establishes Framework for Programmable AI Economics The LEP100-3 standard introduces escrow-based enforcement, deterministic settlement, and structured budget controls to govern AI execution within decentralized systems.

March 18, 2026 3:06 AM EDT | Source: Kaj Labs

Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2026) - Lithosphere has introduced LEP100-3, a budget and cost accounting model within the Lithic framework designed to bring structured economic governance to artificial intelligence operating onchain. The standard defines how AI computation costs are managed, enforced, and settled within decentralized applications, enabling programmable control over resource usage in AI-enabled smart contracts.







Programmable cost governance enabling controlled AI computation in decentralized systems.

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LEP100-3 introduces an escrow-based cost enforcement mechanism that ensures funds required for AI execution are allocated and locked prior to computation. This model allows decentralized systems to guarantee that AI services are compensated while preventing uncontrolled or unbounded spending. By integrating escrow directly into the execution lifecycle, the framework establishes predictable economic behavior for AI interactions within smart contract environments.

The standard also introduces deterministic settlement, allowing AI-related costs to be calculated and finalized within the contract logic itself. This ensures that payment outcomes remain transparent and verifiable, aligning AI execution with the deterministic principles required by blockchain infrastructure. In addition, LEP100-3 supports per-user quotas, enabling applications to define spending limits for individual participants and maintain fair resource distribution across decentralized systems.

To further enhance control, the model includes budget reset mechanisms, allowing developers to define how and when spending limits are refreshed within applications. This capability supports recurring usage models and enables systems to maintain operational continuity without compromising economic governance.

"AI computation must operate within clearly defined economic boundaries to be viable in decentralized systems," said J. King Kasr, Chief Scientist at KaJ Labs and creator of Lithosphere. "LEP100-3 introduces a programmable model for managing AI costs, ensuring that intelligent applications remain both scalable and accountable."

The introduction of LEP100-3 reflects a broader effort to define economic infrastructure for AI-native decentralized systems. By making AI spending programmable, the standard enables developers to build applications where intelligent computation operates within structured financial constraints, supporting sustainable growth across decentralized ecosystems.

As blockchain infrastructure evolves toward Web4 architecture, economic governance becomes a critical component for integrating AI into decentralized applications. LEP100-3 contributes to this transition by establishing a framework where AI execution is not only intelligent but also economically predictable and verifiable.

About Lithosphere

Lithosphere develops blockchain infrastructure designed to support programmable digital assets, cross-chain interoperability, and AI-native decentralized execution environments.

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Source: Kaj Labs