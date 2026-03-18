EFM Global Powers BLAST Premier Open Rotterdam In First Deployment Of New Multi-Year Partnership

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seven freight movements across four countries deliver full set and staging to Rotterdam Ahoy for Counter-Strike's Dutch debut

LONDON, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EFM Global (EFM), a leading international logistics consultant specialising in complex projects, is delivering the full end-to-end freight and production logistics operation for the BLAST Premier Open Rotterdam, taking place March 27-29, 2026 at the Ahoy Arena. The assignment marks the first deployment under EFM's newly announced multi-year partnership with BLAST, the global competitive entertainment company behind some of the world's most-watched esports broadcasts.

Counter-Strike's first-ever appearance in the Netherlands, the Rotterdam Open draws 16 of the world's best CS2 teams competing for a share of $1.1 million USD across three days of live competition. The tournament broadcasts to more than 100 territories in 30-plus official languages, with thousands of fans expected on-site at Ahoy and millions more streaming worldwide. Last year's edition generated more than 89 million views globally, underlining the production stakes heading into Rotterdam.

"Counter-Strike arriving in the Netherlands for the first time, broadcasting live to more than 100 territories, raises the operational stakes considerably," said Marcel Meyer, Global VP Events, EFM Global. "This was our first live deployment with BLAST and the brief was clear from day one: no margin for error. Events at this scale do not have contingency windows once they go live. Everything has to land, in sequence, on time."

To stage the event, EFM coordinated seven dedicated freight movements into the Ahoy Arena across four countries: five 13-metre curtain trailers from Holbaek, Denmark; a 13-metre box trailer from Brondby, Denmark; an overnight long-wheelbase van also originating in Brondby; and a 13-metre box trailer from Malta. The inbound operation delivered the complete staging, rigging and broadcast technology required to transform the arena into a competition-ready esports venue on a tight production window.

The scale of the technical install reflects the production ambition BLAST brings to every arena show. The seven freight total movements delivered BLAST's complete set and staging package, including a lighting rig totaling 338 fixtures anchored by nearly 200 units of Robe MegaPointe and Spiider moving heads alongside GLP strobe architecture and MDG atmospheric effects. That same inbound operation carried 325 square metres of LED screen surface into Ahoy, centred on a 22-by-12-metre main display that accounts for 264 sqm on its own, with 15 additional screens serving player, analyst and broadcast camera positions across the venue floor.

"EFM is the gold standard in event logistics, and we are thrilled to welcome them as our Official Global Logistics Partner for 2026," said James Brown, Commercial Director, BLAST. "Their expertise helps us deliver unforgettable esports experiences for fans around the world. This partnership strengthens the operational backbone of what makes BLAST events truly world-class."

Under the multi-year agreement, EFM serves as BLAST's primary global logistics partner across more than 20 events annually, managing air freight, sea freight, international road transport and site-to-site transitions for a touring calendar spanning Rotterdam, Boston, Fort Worth, Hong Kong, Paris and additional markets. For more on EFM Global and its specialist logistics services, visit efm.

About EFM Global

Founded 25 years ago, EFM Global is a specialist logistics company dedicated to live events, exhibitions, sports and entertainment logistics. With offices and agency partners across Europe, the Middle East, North America and Australia, EFM delivers complex logistics projects worldwide with precision and care. The company's expertise ranges from international freight forwarding, customs clearance and site management to sustainable logistics solutions, serving clients such as major museums, touring exhibitions, global sporting events and government institutions.

About BLAST

BLAST is a global competitive entertainment company with a mission to bring mega entertainment to the world, taking esports, gaming and other new competitive formats to the next level.

BLAST is famous for pioneering the esports category through stunning high production quality, big creative ideas and game changing fan-first moments. Bringing together the biggest teams and brightest superstars to fight it out for glory and big-money-multi-million-dollar prize pools in the world's biggest arenas from London and Singapore to Austin and Rio.

BLAST has offices in Copenhagen (HQ), London, Berlin, Mumbai, Malta and New York City. The company is currently working with world-leading game publishers Epic Games, Valve, KRAFTON, Supercell and Ubisoft to produce, market and deliver esports for popular titles Rocket League, Fortnite, Rainbow Six, PUBG, Brawl Stars, Dota 2 and Counter-Strike 2.

Media Contact:

Nick Hamilton

...al