Ugadi 2026 Box Office Clash: Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh Vs Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2

The Ugadi festival is just a week away. On this occasion, two massive films are hitting the screens. Pawan Kalyan's movie is set to clash with a major Bollywood film, making this a very exciting box-office battle.

In Tollywood, big movie clashes usually happen during Sankranti, Dasara, and Diwali. Ugadi isn't typically a time for such competition. But this year, it's a hot topic because the fight is between Tollywood and Bollywood. Pawan Kalyan is taking on Ranveer Singh, and it's time for the Power Star to show his strength.The Ugadi festival is next week, and our Telugu New Year begins on March 19 (Thursday). It's a big festival for us. To mark the occasion, only one major Telugu film is releasing: Pawan Kalyan's 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh'. Harish Shankar directed this film, which stars Sreeleela and Raashi Khanna as the heroines. This movie comes after the hit combination of Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar in 'Gabbar Singh', so expectations are quite high.The makers have already released glimpses, a teaser, and three songs from the movie. However, neither the songs nor the glimpses have managed to create much buzz. You could even say this is one of Pawan Kalyan's movies with the least pre-release hype. Even 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu', which was a disaster, had a better buzz. Pawan's last film, 'OG', was a blockbuster, so a follow-up movie should automatically have hype and fan frenzy. But 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' isn't seeing that kind of craze. This is why it's time for Pawan Kalyan to show his power and prove his stardom once again.

The other big movie releasing for Ugadi is 'Dhurandhar 2'. This is a Bollywood film starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar. It also features stars like Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshay Khanna, and Sara Arjun. The first part of this movie was a sensational hit, collecting over Rs 1300 crore worldwide.

Naturally, expectations for the sequel are massive. The film will release on March 19 in Hindi, along with dubbed versions in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Audiences across India are eagerly waiting for this one.

Interestingly, even the Telugu audience is waiting for 'Dhurandhar 2'. Right now, there's more talk about 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' than Pawan Kalyan's 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh'. This will definitely have a strong impact in the Telugu states and could give tough competition to Pawan's film. It might even cause a major setback. That's why this is the moment for Pawan to show his true power. We'll have to wait and see who wins this massive battle. Next Thursday's box office fight is going to be very interesting.