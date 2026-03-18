Latin American Pulse For Wednesday, March 18, 2026
|Country
|Key Driver
|Risk Level
|Cuba
|Morón riot - PCC HQ stormed + burned; 1 shot; 5 arrested; pot-banging across Havana; 51 prisoners released (political status unclear); 760+ political prisoners remain; no fuel 3+ months; U.S. talks confirmed
|CRITICAL
|Global / LatAm
|Copom + FOMC both decide tonight; dot plot prices Iran war; Brent ~$100–104; Kharg Island struck; Hormuz closed; Petrobras diesel hike; IEA 400M barrel release
|CRITICAL
|Ecuador
|Curfew night 3; 75,000 deployed; no new operational updates since Monday; press restricted; UN raised enforced disappearance concerns Mar 13; Ecuador–Colombia trade war
|CRITICAL
|Bolivia
|Subnational elections in 4 days; MAS absent; VP Lara in open revolt; ~20 candidates per capital; Cochabamba kingmaker; post-election blockade risk
|ELEVATED
|Colombia
|Valencia–Oviedo ticket confirmed; Historic Pact won most Senate seats; ACLED warns 339 municipalities at risk; Ecuador tariff + electricity war; ELN drone innovation
|ELEVATED
|Peru
|April 12 first round; López Aliaga 11.4%, Fujimori 10.9% (technical tie); López Chau surging; 36.7% undecided; first Senate since 1992; 36 candidates
|ELEVATED
|Venezuela
|Prisoner releases slowing; Maduro trial Mar 26; democratic transition stalls; Washington Post warns progress "almost invisible"
|ELEVATED
|Mexico
|USMCA review Day 3; CJNG fragmentation; Guerrero autodefensas; Lula–Sheinbaum counter-coalition forming
|ELEVATED
What Happened
-
- Morón explodes: On March 13, residents of Morón took to the streets after eight consecutive nights of blackouts. A peaceful pot-banging march escalated when the crowd reached the municipal Communist Party headquarters. Protesters stormed the building, dragged furniture and propaganda into the street, and set it ablaze while chanting "Libertad." At least one young man was shot in the thigh by a police officer, according to independent journalists and video footage. State media denied the shooting, claiming the injured person "suffered a fall." Five people were arrested.
- Unrest spreads: The Morón incident was not isolated. Over the preceding week, residents in multiple Havana neighbourhoods banged pots at night to protest blackouts. University students staged a sit-in at the University of Havana to protest suspended classes. A nationwide blackout triggered by a failure at the Antonio Guiteras plant - the island's largest power station - had cut electricity across much of the country.
- Diplomacy and prisoners: On the same day, Díaz-Canel confirmed in a televised address that Cuban officials had held discussions with U.S. government representatives - reportedly involving Raúl Castro's grandson and Secretary of State Rubio. Cuba announced the release of 51 prisoners through Vatican mediation, but did not specify how many are political prisoners. Justicia 11J reports at least 760 political prisoners remain. No fuel ships have arrived in over three months.
- External dynamics: Trump predicted Cuba would "fall pretty soon" and told journalists the island "wants to make a deal so badly." Mexico sent its third humanitarian aid shipment - 1,000 tons by naval vessel. On February 25, Cuban forces opened fire on a speedboat carrying a group of alleged armed, U.S.-based Cuban-Americans; five were killed. Díaz-Canel said the FBI would be allowed to visit Cuba in connection with the case. Pope Leo XIV has encouraged negotiations between the two nations.
Why It Matters
The Morón riot transforms the Cuba story from one of diplomatic manoeuvring to one of potential regime instability. The U.S. oil blockade is producing exactly the domestic pressure Washington intended, but the mechanism is not orderly negotiation - it is street violence driven by desperation. Eight nights without power in a tropical country produce medical emergencies, food spoilage, and the kind of existential rage that turns a peaceful pot-banging march into an assault on the Party headquarters. The government's response - denying the shooting, calling protesters vandals, arresting five people - follows the same script that produced 1,500 arrests after July 2021.
For Washington, the risk is that the managed-pressure strategy overshoots. A regime that cannot keep the lights on but retains its security apparatus creates the conditions for either a negotiated transition or a humanitarian crisis that produces a mass migration event across the Florida Straits. The prisoner release - designed to demonstrate goodwill - is undermined by the refusal to specify who is being freed and by the shooting of a protester on the same night. The Rubio–Castro grandson channel remains Havana's lifeline, but the street is now moving faster than the diplomacy.
Key Watch
Whether Morón-scale protests spread to other cities. Identity and political status of the 51 released prisoners. Fuel supply - whether any tanker breaks the blockade. U.S.–Cuba negotiation timeline. Migration flows across the Florida Straits. University protest trajectory. Havana pot-banging escalation. FBI visit regarding the February 25 speedboat incident. Mexico's humanitarian aid pipeline sustainability.
RISK: CRITICALDecision Day: Copom and FOMC Brazil's central bank expected to cut the Selic 25 bps to 14.75% - the first reduction in nine months; the Fed holds but publishes its first dot plot of the Iran war era; Powell's press conference is one of his last before stepping down in May
What Happened
-
- Copom framework: The Selic has been held at 15.00% since June 2025 through five consecutive meetings. In January, the Copom signalled it would begin easing in March. Monday's Focus Survey killed the 50 bps debate: IPCA 2026 expectations jumped to 4.10% and the year-end Selic endpoint rose to 12.25%. The consensus is now a 25 bps cut to 14.75% - the first reduction in nine months.
- FOMC framework: The Fed is expected to hold at 3.50–3.75% (CME FedWatch: 92%+ probability). The real event is the quarterly dot plot - the first to incorporate the Iran war's oil shock. The current median shows one cut for 2026; a shift to zero would be hawkish. Powell's press conference at 2:30 PM ET is one of his last before his term expires on May 23.
- Oil complication: Brent closed Monday near $100–104 after the Kharg Island strikes. The IEA's 400-million-barrel reserve release has failed to push prices below $100. The Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed. For the Copom, $100+ oil complicates easing through Petrobras diesel pass-through. For the FOMC, the oil shock raises the spectre of stagflation.
Why It Matters
Tonight's dual decisions set the rate differential that drives capital flows into Latin America for the rest of the quarter. A 25 bps Copom cut is largely priced in - the reaction depends on forward guidance. If the BCB signals a slow, data-dependent cycle, the real maintains its carry attractiveness. On the FOMC side, the dot plot is the binary event: a shift from one expected cut to zero in 2026 would strengthen the dollar and compress EM carry trades.
Both central banks are making monetary policy under radical uncertainty. The Iran war injected a supply-side oil shock into an economy that was slowly disinflating. Tonight's statements will reveal whether they view the shock as transitory or structural. For Latin America, $100+ oil is simultaneously a fiscal windfall for commodity exporters and an inflation accelerant for consumers.
Key Watch
Copom decision and statement forward guidance (after B3 close). FOMC dot plot median for 2026 - one cut vs. zero. Powell press conference tone on oil and inflation. USD/BRL reaction overnight. DI curve repricing. Whether the BCB signals a pause after the first cut or opens the door for consecutive reductions. Warsh's shadow over the Fed transition.
RISK: CRITICALEcuador Curfew enters night three with no new operational updates; UN raises enforced disappearance concerns; press remains restricted across four provinces; 75,000 troops deployed through March 30
What Happened
-
- Operational silence: The 75,000-troop offensive entered its third night on Tuesday. Since Monday's confirmation of three targets destroyed and 253 curfew arrests, no further updates have been released. The curfew runs 11 PM to 5 AM through March 30; violators face one to three years in prison. Press access remains restricted.
- UN scrutiny: On March 13, the UN Committee on Enforced Disappearances concluded its review of Ecuador, raising concerns about repeated states of emergency and the armed forces' prolonged domestic security role. Ecuador's constitutional court had previously declared the state responsible for the disappearance of four Afro-descendant teenagers.
- Strategic context: The offensive operates within the Shield of the Americas architecture: MQ-9 Reapers in Ecuadorian airspace, an FBI office in Quito, and U.S. advisers providing intelligence support. The Ecuador–Colombia trade war continues - 50% tariffs and Colombia's retaliatory electricity suspension strain northern Andes commerce.
Why It Matters
The absence of information is itself the story. Three nights into the largest anti-narcotics operation in South American history, the only data came from Monday's briefing. No seizure figures. No details on targets destroyed. No independent confirmation of the zero-casualty claim.
The UN's March 13 review - raising concerns about enforced disappearances under precisely these kinds of operations - sits in uncomfortable proximity to an offensive with restricted press and 75,000 troops operating under curfew authority. Ecuador recorded 9,235 homicides in 2025. The government says the crisis demands this response. Human rights organisations say the absence of oversight guarantees abuse.
Key Watch
Next operational briefing and seizure data. Independent press access. Civilian casualty reports. Whether criminal groups relocate to non-curfew provinces. Ecuador–Colombia tariff and electricity escalation. Reaper drone mission reports. U.S. Congressional oversight. Homicide rate trajectory under the offensive.
RISK: CRITICALRegional Snapshot
|Bolivia Bolivians vote Saturday for nine governors, 335 mayors, and over 2,000 councillors - the fourth time in fewer than eighteen months. The MAS has not fielded a single candidate in any departmental capital. La Paz alone has roughly twenty candidates for governor. VP Edmand Lara continues posting near-daily TikTok attacks on President Paz. Cochabamba is the decisive battleground: if Evista candidate Loza wins the governorship, he controls the highway chokepoint that can paralyse national trade. The Paz–Doria Medina governing alliance is fraying at the local level. Polling is scarce in a field this fragmented.
|Colombia Paloma Valencia formally selected Juan Daniel Oviedo as her VP running mate, consolidating centre-right support after her dominant March 8 primary. Oviedo has pledged to fund the 2016 peace agreement - a significant evolution within the Uribista camp. The Historic Pact won the most Senate seats (23–25 of 103) but fell short of a majority. ACLED warned of election violence risk in 339 municipalities ahead of May 31. Ecuador's 50% tariff on Colombian imports and Colombia's retaliatory electricity suspension continue to strain commerce. COLCAP closed at 2,184.49 (−0.05%).
|Peru Latest Datum poll (March 6–10) shows a virtual tie: López Aliaga at 11.4% and Keiko Fujimori at 10.9%, within the ±2.5% margin of error. Left-wing López Chau is surging to 6.5%. With 36.7% undecided, the April 12 first round remains wide open. The ballot includes Peru's first Senate election since 1992. Peru has had nine presidents in ten years; extortion is now the defining daily-life issue.
|Mexico USMCA review consultations entered Day 3. The talks proceed against CJNG fragmentation following El Mencho's killing in February and autodefensa mobilisations across Guerrero. Mexico was excluded from the Shield of the Americas summit. The Lula–Sheinbaum axis represents the clearest counter-coalition to the Shield architecture. Mexico sent its third humanitarian aid shipment to Cuba by naval vessel last week.
|Venezuela Political prisoner releases continue under U.S. pressure, though the pace has slowed. Maduro's trial is scheduled for March 26 in Manhattan on drug trafficking charges. Acting President Rodríguez has pushed through oil-sector reforms, but a Washington Post editorial warned the democratic transition is "almost invisible" nearly three months after Maduro's capture.
|Chile / Argentina / Brazil Chile: Kast completed his second week. Critical minerals MOU signals U.S. alignment on resource competition with China. IPSA closed at 10,620.89 (+0.34%). Argentina: MERVAL bounced 2.18% to 2,663,049.12 - the strongest session in two weeks - as bargain hunters stepped in. Fuel pass-through and sentiment (40.31) remain headwinds. Brazil: Copom concludes tonight. Petrobras raised diesel Saturday for the first time in over a year. Ibovespa held at 180,409.73 (+0.30%). USD/BRL at R$5.229 after Monday's 1.6% drop.
|Index
|Close
|Change
|Context
|Ibovespa
|180,409.73
|+0.30%
|Holding ahead of Copom decision tonight; 25 bps cut priced in; reaction depends on forward guidance
|MERVAL
|2,663,049.12
|+2.18%
|Strongest session in two weeks; bargain hunting after four losses in five; fuel pass-through still headwind
|IPC (Mexico)
|66,196.92
|+0.83%
|Bounce after Monday's drop; USMCA review Day 3; FOMC decision tonight
|COLCAP
|2,184.49
|−0.05%
|Flat; Valencia–Oviedo consolidation; Ecuador tariff friction; election violence warnings
|IPSA (Chile)
|10,620.89
|+0.34%
|Kast rally extends; critical minerals MOU; austerity vs. oil costs
|Brent Crude
|~US$100–104
|+40% since war
|Kharg Island struck; Hormuz closed; IEA 400M barrel release; tanker escort coalition forming
|Selic
|15.00%
|-
|Copom Day 2; 25 bps cut to 14.75% expected tonight; easing cycle begins
Ibovespa, MERVAL, IPC Mexico, COLCAP, and IPSA reflect Tuesday, March 17, 2026 closing prices from TradingView Tier 0 charts provided by editor. Oil prices from CNBC, CNN, and Al Jazeera reporting. Supplementary data from IEA, Focus Survey (BCB), CME FedWatch, and Rio Times daily briefs.The Week Ahead
|Date
|Event
|Country
|Mar 18
|Copom decision - Selic 15.00%; 25 bps cut to 14.75% expected; forward guidance critical
|Brazil
|Mar 18
|FOMC decision + dot plot + Powell press conference - hold at 3.50–3.75% expected; first SEP of Iran war
|Global
|Mar 15–30
|Military curfew + 75,000-troop offensive in 4 provinces; U.S. intelligence and drone support
|Ecuador
|Mar 16–20
|USMCA/CUSMA review consultations (Day 3)
|Mexico / U.S.
|Mar 22
|Subnational elections - 9 governors, 335 mayors, 2,000+ councillors; MAS absent; Cochabamba kingmaker
|Bolivia
|Mar 26
|Nicolás Maduro trial begins - federal court, Manhattan; drug trafficking charges
|Venezuela
|Mar 26
|CEP publishes approved party list for August 30 / December 6 elections
|Haiti
|Apr 12
|General election - president, first Senate since 1992, Chamber of Deputies
|Peru
|May 31
|Presidential election first round
|Colombia
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