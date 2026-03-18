India's Robust Economy Is Opening Up Jobs Across Sectors: Report

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) The decline in India's unemployment rate to 4.9 per cent in February reflects an encouraging shift in the rhythm of hiring. Employment creation is no longer locked within a handful of urban hubs or select industries.

February's gains were spread across manufacturing, construction, retail, logistics, and agriculture - a sign that recovery is broad based and reaching both rural and urban India, according to an article in India Narrative.

The government's capital expenditure on big infrastructure projects, and the rebounding business confidence appear to be translating into tangible job opportunities..

The manufacturing push under the“Make in India” and“Atmanirbhar Bharat” programmes seems to be showing results. PLI (Production-Linked Incentive) schemes are attracting global investments in sectors such as electronics, automobiles, and renewable energy. These industries not only create direct factory jobs but also spawn ancillary employment in logistics, component manufacturing, and services.

The growing trend of global companies choosing India as a production base has made job creation increasingly resilient to seasonal slowdowns, the article states.

It also highlights that youth employment, often seen as India's biggest challenge, is also witnessing green shoots. The technology and digital services industries continue to thrive, employing millions in software, data analytics, and cloud solutions.

More recently, India's robust startup ecosystem - from fintech and e-commerce to green energy - has become a magnet for young talent. The government's continued focus on skilling through programs like PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana ensures that a generation of youth is better prepared for the changing job landscape.

The pickup in rural jobs indicates that the benefits of growth are filtering down to smaller towns and villages. This expansion helps stabilise household incomes and strengthens rural demand, creating a virtuous cycle of economic activity, the article further states.

While much of the recent improvement stems from cyclical recovery, deeper structural trends are also playing out. India's labour force participation rate, particularly among women, has begun moving upward after years of stagnation. More women entering the workforce - in healthcare, education, micro entrepreneurship, and digital services - indicates a gradual but meaningful transformation in the nature of India's employment base.

As digital connectivity expands, new flexible models of work, including remote and part time opportunities, are unlocking economic potential for millions who were previously excluded, the article added.