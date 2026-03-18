Assam Govt Stands Firmly With Tea Tribe Community: CM Sarma

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, March 18 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Wednesday reaffirmed his government's commitment to the Tea Tribes and Adivasi communities, stating that their“dignity, rights and future” remain a priority, even as he highlighted a series of welfare measures undertaken for tea garden workers across the state.

In a post on X, Sarma said that the Tea Tribes and Adivasi communities have shaped Assam's identity“with their sweat and sacrifice” over generations, and asserted that the government stands firmly with tea garden families in ensuring access to land rights, education, healthcare and economic opportunities.

The remarks come against the backdrop of multiple initiatives rolled out by the Assam government in recent years aimed at improving the socio-economic conditions of tea garden workers, a historically marginalised community forming the backbone of the state's tea industry.

Among the key interventions is the 'Mukhya Mantrir Eti Koli Duti Paat' scheme, under which more than six lakh tea garden workers have received a one-time financial assistance of Rs 5,000 each, covering 836 tea estates across 27 districts.

The scheme, involving an outlay of over Rs 300 crore, was launched as a recognition of the workers' contribution to Assam's 200-year-old tea industry.

The government has also moved to grant land pattas to tea garden workers residing in labour lines, a step described as transformative in securing long-term rights and stability for the community.

In the education sector, the state has announced the construction of 100 new high schools in tea garden areas, in addition to over 120 already established, aimed at bridging long-standing gaps in access to schooling.

Healthcare and welfare measures have also been expanded, including financial aid for critical illnesses, insurance coverage, mobile creches, and sanitation facilities to improve living and working conditions in tea estates.

Additionally, the state has introduced reservation provisions in government jobs and expanded scholarships and skill-development initiatives to create opportunities for the youth from these communities.

Sarma emphasised that the government's engagement with tea garden communities is an ongoing process, asserting that“this journey has only begun” as Assam continues its efforts toward inclusive development.