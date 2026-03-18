Al Arabi Rally To Edge 10-Man Al Sadd As Al Duhail, Al Rayyan Seal Comeback Wins

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Arabi came from behind to defeat 10-man Al Sadd 2-1, while Al Duhail and Al Rayyan also staged second-half comebacks in the Qatar Stars League (QSL) yesterday.

Al Duhail overturned a first-half deficit to beat Al Shamal 3-1, with Baghdad Bounedjah scoring early before Edmilson Junior, Adil Boulbina and Krzysztof Piatek struck to seal a thrilling win.

Meanwhile, Al Rayyan recovered from Yusuf Abdurisag's first-half opener to edge Al Wakrah 2-1, with Gregore and Roger Guedes scoring in the second half.

Al Sadd's defeat prevented them from extending their lead at the top, but they still sit on 38 points, four ahead of Al Shamal (who have a game in hand) and Al Gharafa, who are in action today. Al Rayyan consolidated fourth place with 31 points, Al Arabi moved into fifth with 28 points, and Al Duhail are level with Qatar SC on 27 points.

Lihadji seals victory for Al Arabi

At Khalifa International Stadium, Al Arabi's Pablo Sarabia struck the left post early, while Al Sadd thought they had taken the lead in the 17th minute when Rafa Mujica scored from Akram Afif's pass.

The ball crossed the line despite a block from goalkeeper Jassim Adel, and the goal was initially confirmed by VAR.

However, a further review showed that after his initial shot hit the crossbar, Afif had moved into an offside position before assisting Mujica, leading to the goal being ruled out.

With the score still level, Al Sadd were reduced to 10 men in the 41st minute when Ahmed Suhail was sent off for bringing down Isaac Lihadji near the edge of the box as he attempted to latch onto a through pass.

Boualem Khoukhi was also ruled offside before halftime after heading Akram Afif's free kick into the net.

Roberto Firmino finally handed Al Sadd the lead in the 54th minute, rising high to head another set-piece from Afif on the right.

Al Arabi launched their fightback late in the game, with Sarabia equalising in the 82nd minute, followed by Lihadji scoring a clinical header six minutes later to seal win.

Al Duhail's brilliance against Al Shamal

Meanwhile, Al Shamal dominated the early stages against Al Duhail at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium but had to wait 40 minutes to break the deadlock, despite coming close on several occasions.

Bounedjah finally handed them the lead, converting a close-range rebound after Salah Zakaria had saved Alex Collado's initial attempt.

Edmilson Junior brought Al Duhail back on level terms in the 51st minute, firing a powerful strike from the right side into the far top corner.

Two late goals completed a remarkable comeback for Al Duhail, with Boulbina scoring in the 90th minute and Piatek netting in the sixth minute of stoppage time to seal a thrilling victory.

Al Rayyan's turnaround against Al Wakrah

At Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Abdurisag's overhead hit put Al Wakrah in front against Al Rayyan in 29th minute.

Gerard Sancho set up the goal storming from the right flank to send a lob to Aissa Laidouni, whose headed pass was brilliantly finished by Abdurisag.

Al Rayyan fought back in the second and after having a penalty decision ruled out they leveled the score in 69th minute.

Gregore unleashed a powerful shot from outside the box from Aleksandar Mitrovic's assist that landed in the net despite taking a defender's deflection.

Guedes completed Al Rayyan's comeback heading the ball with five minutes left.

Meanwhile, Al Gharafa face Al Ahli today and are looking to bounce back after a defeat to Qatar SC. Coach Pedro Martins