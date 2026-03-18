Why Frost-Free Inverter Refrigerators Are Worth The Upgrade This Gudi Padwa

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Pune, Maharashtra, India Gudi Padwa marks the start of a new year - a time to welcome fresh beginnings, good fortune, and smarter choices into the home. And if there's one upgrade worth making this festive season, it's switching to a frost-free inverter refrigerator. Unlike traditional direct-cool models that ice up, run loudly, and rack up high electricity bills, frost-free inverter refrigerators cool more evenly, run more efficiently, and keep food fresher for longer.

Bajaj Finserv Easy EMI Loan

The good news is that upgrading does not have to mean paying for it all at once. Customers can visit the Easy EMI Loan page on the Bajaj Finserv website, browse refrigerators that suit their home, and get a loan approved online - all before they even step into a store. They can then head to the nearest partner store to complete the purchase and split the total cost into Easy EMIs that fit their monthly budget. Select models come with zero down payment - meaning the new refrigerator comes home today, with payments starting only next month.

Why Frost-Free Inverter Tech is a must-have

Frost-free technology uses fans to circulate cool air evenly, preventing ice buildup in the freezer. Paired with an inverter compressor that runs at variable speeds based on cooling demand, this results in:

Lower electricity bills: Up to 30–50% energy savings compared to non-inverter models. Reduced noise: Quiet operation that does not disturb the home environment. Longer freshness: Precise temperature control keeps perishable items fresh for days.

Best Frost-Free Inverter refrigerators to buy this Gudi Padwa

From compact double-door models to AI-powered options, here are five of the best frost-free inverter refrigerators available right now - with EMI prices to match every budget.

1. Godrej 272L 2-Star Inverter Double Door Refrigerator

Price: Rs. 26,490 | EMI from: Rs. 1,247/month Why it works: Nano Shield Technology provides over 95% disinfection on food surfaces, while Cool Balance Technology keeps vegetables farm fresh for up to 30 days.

2. LG 308L 2-Star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator

Price: Rs. 31,039 | EMI from: Rs. 2,378/month Why it works: DoorCooling+TM cools food 35% faster than conventional systems, and Auto Smart Connect lets it run on a home inverter during power cuts.

3. Whirlpool 308L 3-Star Convertible Refrigerator

Price: Rs. 33,490 | EMI from: Rs. 1,020/month Why it works: Features the industry's fastest freezer-to-fridge conversion in just 10 minutes, and 6th Sense Nutrilock technology preserves vitamins in fruits and vegetables up to 2x longer.

4. Samsung 350L Bespoke AI Double Door Refrigerator

Price: Rs. 41,490 | EMI from: Rs. 1,290/month Why it works: Bespoke AI Energy Mode optimises compressor speed to save up to 10% more energy, with a 5-in-1 convertible setup for maximum storage flexibility.

5. Haier 358L 3-Star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator

Price: Rs. 42,600 | EMI from: Rs. 2,169/month Why it works: Triple Inverter and Dual Fan Technology offer superior temperature control, and 1-hour icing technology ensures you never run out of ice.

*Disclaimer: Prices and EMIs may vary by location, partner store, and applicable offers. Please verify the latest pricing before purchase.

Limited-time offers on electronics and appliances

Flat Rs. 1,500 cashback on select purchases.

With EMIs starting as low as Rs. 1,020 per month, bringing home the preferred frost-free inverter refrigerator this Gudi Padwa has never been easier or more affordable.

*Terms and conditions apply. Check with your store for details.

How to buy a new refrigerator with Bajaj Finserv Easy EMI Loan

Upgrading a refrigerator this Gudi Padwa does not have to mean a large one-time payment. The Bajaj Finserv Easy EMI Loan lets customers split the cost into pocket-friendly monthly instalments, while the Maha Bachat Savings Calculator helps add brand discounts and dealer offers on top - ensuring they always get the best deal.

Here is how it works:

Select the refrigerator online: Customers can browse models by capacity, star rating, and brand to pick the one that suits their kitchen and budget.

Check eligibility: Then head to the Easy EMI Loan page and complete a quick KYC process using a mobile number and PAN card.

View the limit instantly: The approved loan amount is displayed immediately once verified.

Visit a partner store: Customers can walk into the nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store and get guidance from an in-store representative.

Finalise the EMI plan: Pick a repayment tenure, complete minimal paperwork, and the purchase is confirmed on the spot.

This Gudi Padwa, the right refrigerator for a home is just a few easy steps away. With the Bajaj Finserv Easy EMI Loan, buying a refrigerator on EMI has never been simpler - the cost is one thing customers do not have to worry about.

Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

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