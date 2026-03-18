Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Ministry Of Defence Says Missile Attack Intercepted


2026-03-18 04:01:39
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Defence said today that the Qatari Armed Forces intercepted a missile attack that targeted the State of Qatar.

MENAFN18032026000067011011ID1110876456



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search