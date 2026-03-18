UREVO Unveils Cybermega Across The DACH Region: The First Smart Treadmill Engineered For Marathon Training At Home
Native AI Coaching and Localized Support
A key innovation is the integrated AI Smart Marathon Coach, now featuring full support for the German language. Available via the UREVO Wellness Hub app, it acts as a digital training director to bring race-day discipline home. It provides real-time audio guidance, including warm-up reminders, pacing alerts, split-time analysis, and course time-limit tracking, allowing runners to maintain a structured rhythm without the distraction of manually adjusting settings.
Professional Preparation at Your Own Pace
The CyberMega is built for comprehensive endurance development. Runners can select specific distances, from 5K to a full Marathon, following a structured flow that mirrors a real race. Every session is tracked with precision, syncing seamlessly with Apple Health and Google Fit for professional-grade progress tracking and accountability within a centralized ecosystem.
Instant Setup and Space Efficiency
The CyberMega features the one-touch SwiftFoldTM system, requiring no installation and ready to use straight out of the box. The console and armrests fold down smoothly for easy, space-saving storage when not in use.
Elite Marathon Performance Metrics
- Elite 4.0 HP Brushless Motor: Powers speeds up to 20 km/h, unlocking elite marathon pacing so runners of all levels can push their limits and experience professional racing speeds at home. Acoustic Optimization: Whisper-quiet operation below 40 dB, perfect for noise-sensitive German apartment living. Intelligent Incline System: 12% smart incline that dynamically replicates outdoor topography and engages stabilizing muscles. Virtual Racing & Event Ranking: Run iconic global routes and receive an estimated overall ranking, benchmarking finish times against real-world marathon standards.
“We created the CyberMega for runners who demand professional training at home without compromising space or convenience,” says Davis, CEO of UREVO.“By combining premium hardware, intelligent software, and user-centric design, we've built a treadmill that embodies our philosophy: Achieve More with Less.”
A photo accompanying this announcement is available atCONTACT: Contact Person: Vincent Wang Email:...
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