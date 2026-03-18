Top EHS & Sustainability Social Media Accounts To Follow
Whether you're into environment, health, safety, or sustainability, these social media accounts will help you stay in the know on EHS&S hot topics and news. Environment, Health, & Safety Accounts American Industrial Hygiene Association (AIHA)
American Industrial Hygiene Association (AIHA) posts educational materials, webinars, and event information for EHS professionals. They offer a membership for further networking and industry involvement opportunities.
Follow American Industrial Hygiene Association (AIHA) on LinkedInAmerican Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP)
American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP) is a private LinkedIn group of global occupational safety and health professionals. Interested professionals in a relevant field can join the group to connect directly with industry peers.
Join the LinkedIn GroupData Center Safety Council
Data Center Safety Council is an industry group of companies and professionals faciliated by Antea Group that strives to improve data center operations worker safety. They post whitepapers and offer a Data Center Safety Awareness certificate, the first and only standardized certificate of its kind, in partnership with Certus, a leading workforce training and certification provider.
Follow Data Center Safety Council on LinkedInEHS Today
EHS Today is an EHS news provider, posting a range of EHS trends and updates with extra focus on workplace safety and OSHA compliance. They also offer a biweekly newsletter focusing on their recent blog posts.
Follow EHS Today on LinkedInEnvironment Analyst
Environment Analyst provides a global perspective, insights, and research in the environmental services industry. They regularly share events, webinars, blogs, and more.
Follow Environment Analyst on LinkedInIOSH
IOSH is a global network of companies working to reduce work-related deaths, injuries, and illnesses. IOSH highlights health and safety careers, seasonal safety tips, and offers training and skills courses.
Follow IOSH on LinkedInVerdantix
Verdantix is a research and consulting firm that shares all kinds of data on EHS trends, including reports on up-and-coming technology, brand awareness, EHS analytics, and more.
Follow Verdantix on LinkedInSustainability Accounts Anastaisa Kuskova
Anastasia Kuskova is sustainability professional and the founder of BeSirius, an AI sustainability intelligence built for industrial value chains. She shares an inside perspective on the sustainability industry, often incorporating humor in her posts.
Follow Anastaisa Kuskova on LinkedInAndrew Winston
Andrew Winston is a prominent author on sustainability, known for books that bridge corporate strategy with environmental action, often featured in Harvard Business Review. His key books include Net Positive, The Big Pivot, and Green to Gold
Follow Andrew Winston on LinkedInBeverage Industry Environmental Roundtable
The Beverage Industry Environmental Roundtable (BIER) is a consortium facilitated by Antea Group that shares insights from leading beverage companies on several aspects of sustainability, including water, transparency & disclosure, and energy.
Follow BIER on LinkedInESG News
ESG News publishes recent industry updates, often surrounding corporate sustainability initiatives. They also offer a newsletter titled“ESG News Week In Review,” which highlights the top ESG and corporate social responsibilities stories for the week.
Follow ESG News on LinkedInMatthew Bell
Matt Bell is a sustainability leader and the CEO of Antithesis Group. He reshares sustainability updates from his network and shares his own sustainability articles.
Follow Matt Bell on LinkedInSustainability Magazine
Sustainability Magazine highlights leaders and companies paving the way in sustainability. They host and participate in“Sustainability LIVE” events multiple times each year.
Follow Sustainability Magazine on LinkedInTrellis Group
Trellis Group (formerly GreenBiz) posts daily climate and sustainability news, as well as sustainability advice for industry professionals. They host yearly events such as“GreenBiz” and“Trellis Impact.”
Follow Trellis Group on LinkedInLooking for even more EHS&S insights? Follow us! Antea Group USA
Your favorite EHS, health and safety, and sustainability consultants-Antea Group. We share helpful guides, real-world case studies, informative blogs on all things EHS, and more every day on our social media.
Follow Antea Group on LinkedIn and YouTubeInogen Alliance
Antea Group is a founder of Inogen Alliance, a global network of independent consulting companies working together to provide EHS and sustainability services to global clients through one point of contact. They share an international perspective for all things EHS&S.
Follow Inogen Alliance on LinkedIn
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