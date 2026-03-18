EC's Poll Reshuffle Broke Mamata's Syndicate, Says BJP's Rahul Sinha

BJP leader Rahul Sinha on Wednesday backed Election Commissions' major bureaucratic reshuffle in West Bengal as part of poll preparedness, stating that the move has "broken Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's syndicate" to ensure "clean and fair" elections.

BJP Alleges 'Syndicate' to Incite Violence

Rahul Sinha alleged that Mamata Banerjee had brought all her "sycophants" into the state police, creating a "syndicate" as she wanted "to incite the violence" between Hindus and Muslims, but both communities maintained restraints. "Mamata Banerjee herself wants riots to happen in West Bengal, and that is why she is trying to incite Hindus and Muslims. But both Hindus and Muslims maintained restraint. Those people did not fall prey to Mamata Banerjee's deception. That is why the transformation of the police took place, by bringing in all those who were sycophants of Mamata Banerjee, she created a syndicate," he said.

"The Election Commission broke that syndicate and brought in good police officers with a good record, who should make arrangements to ensure that in future the elections are clean and fair and there is no violence in the elections," he added.

Election Commission Orders Major Police Overhaul

In a major reshuffle in the police department, the Election Commission of India has named Siddh Nath Gupta as Director General of Police, replacing Peeyush Pandey. The EC has also named Ajay Kumar Nand as Commissioner of Kolkata Police, along with Natarajan Ramesh Babu to take up the position of DG, Correctional Services, and Ajay Mukund Ranade to be posted as ADG & IGP (Law & Order).

New Officers Deployed in Key Districts

The Commission has listed officers to be deployed in key districts to ensure smooth election conduct. Among the postings, Surya Pratap Yadav (IPS 2011) has been appointed as SP, Barasat PD, while Rakesh Singh (SPS 2014) will serve as SP, Coochbehar.

Other officers include Kumar Sunny Raj (IPS 2017) at SP, Birbhum; Ishani Paul (IPS 2013) at SP, Islampur PD; Pushpa (IPS 2012) at SP, Hooghly Rural; and Jaspreet Singh (IPS 2016) at SP, Diamond Harbour PD. The notification further directs Yeilwad Shrikant Jagannathrao (IPS 2015) to take charge as DC, Central Division, Kolkata, and Papiya Sultana (SPS 2015) as SP, Paschim Medinipur, among others.

West Bengal Election Schedule

The West Bengal assembly election will be held in two phases, with polling scheduled for April 23 and April 29. Counting of votes for both phases will be conducted on May 4. The election process is scheduled to be completed by May 6. (ANI)

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