Doha Hit By Ballistic Missile Attack Amid Escalating Middle East Conflict

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Amid the ongoing armed conflict in the Middle East involving Israel, the United States, and Iran, Qatar's capital, Doha, has once again come under ballistic missile attack, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

The Qatar Ministry of Defence said explosions heard over the city were caused by missiles intercepted and destroyed mid-air by the country's air defense systems. Authorities urged residents to remain calm.

The escalation follows a breakdown in negotiations between the United States and Iran over Tehran's nuclear program. Since February 28, the United States and Israel have carried out airstrikes against Iranian targets. In response, Iran has launched missile and drone attacks against Israel and U.S. military facilities across the region.

On the first day of the strikes, Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, along with several senior military officials, was reported killed. On March 8, Iran's Assembly of Experts elected his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, as the country's third Supreme Leader.

Between March 1 and 5, the confrontation expanded further, drawing in multiple countries across the Middle East.

The United States has reportedly suffered 13 fatalities and more than 140 injured personnel.

The conflict has also placed regional energy infrastructure and maritime transport at significant risk. Heightened tensions around the Strait of Hormuz have driven a sharp rise in global oil prices, while several countries have urged their citizens to leave the region.