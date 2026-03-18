QF Remote Learning Ensures Safety And Continuity

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Foundation partner universities adopted distance learning systems to maintain academic continuity during the ongoing regional crisis, following directives from the Ministry of Education and Higher Education.

Academic staff, students, and parents say the transition to remote learning has allowed education to continue while ensuring the safety and well-being of the university community, though many stress that online learning works best as a temporary or complementary solution rather than a full replacement for in-person instruction.

Associate Dean for Foundational Sciences at Weill Cornell Medicine–Qatar (WCM-Q), a QF partner university, Dr. Ali Sultan said the institution implemented remote learning to ensure teaching activities continue without interruption.

“In light of the ongoing crisis in the region and in accordance with directives from the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, WCM-Q implemented a remote learning system to ensure the continuity of academic activities,” he said.“This approach has proven to be an effective solution under the current circumstances, allowing teaching and learning to proceed while prioritising the safety and well-being of students, staff and faculty.”

Dr. Sultan noted that the transition was relatively smooth, with most courses delivered efficiently through online platforms while maintaining high academic standards. However, he emphasized that medical education in particular benefits from in-person interaction.

“Direct interaction with faculty, hands-on laboratory work, and clinical exposure at hospitals and health centers are essential components that are more effectively delivered in a physical learning environment,” he said. He added that a hybrid model combining both in-person and remote learning could offer a more balanced approach in the future.

While, Associate Dean for Premedical Education at WCM-Q, Dr. James Roach said the institution's earlier experience with online teaching during the COVID-19 pandemic helped facilitate the current transition.

“In early 2020, the faculty and staff of WCM-Q pivoted quickly to the delivery of the Foundation and Pre-Medical Curricula online,” he said.“Lessons learned from that experience have allowed us to transition even more effectively to remote delivery this time.”

He added that improvements in instructional software have also made it easier to deliver courses and assess students remotely. Nevertheless, he emphasized that in-person learning remains more effective for certain aspects of education.

“While the curricula can be delivered remotely, retention of information, synthesis of knowledge, and hands-on skills acquired in laboratory settings are better achieved via the onsite modality,” he said.

Students say remote learning offers flexibility but also presents challenges related to engagement and interaction.

A student at Georgetown University in Qatar, Jannat Almazbek described online learning as the best available alternative under the current circumstances but suggested that more interactive approaches could improve the experience.

“I appreciate everyone's efforts to recreate the sense of community during such times,” she said.“Increasing engagement through light activities such as quizzes or interactive tools could help uplift the mood and make classes more enjoyable.”

She added that students themselves also have a role to play in maintaining engagement during online sessions.

“Turning on cameras and seeing classmates helps with coping with not seeing them in real life,” she said.“Spending a few minutes checking in on each other also helps humanize the online classroom.”

Another Georgetown student, Radiyah Ahmed, said remote learning has practical advantages but can also lead to reduced interaction and motivation.