On President Ilham Aliyev's Instructions, Azerbaijan Sends Next Batch Of Humanitarian Aid To Iran (UPDATED)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency) Details added: first version posted on 09:46

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. The next humanitarian aid was sent to Iran on March 18, 2026, in order to meet the current needs of the neighboring and friendly Iranian people, according to the phone conversation between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian on March 8, 2026, Trend reports.

The humanitarian aid includes various types of food products, medicines, and medical supplies with a total volume of 82 tons.

The humanitarian aid is being sent via five trucks (TIRes).

09:46

The next humanitarian aid is being sent to Iran on March 18, 2026, in order to meet the current needs of the neighboring and friendly Iranian people, according to the phone conversation between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian on March 8, 2026, Trend reports.

The humanitarian aid includes various types of food products, medicines, and medical supplies with a total volume of 82 tons.

Of this, 76 tons of food and food products, four tons of medicines, and two tons of medical supplies are included.

The humanitarian aid is being sent via five trucks (TIRes).

Considering that the humanitarian aid is being sent on the eve of the Novruz holiday, the trucks have also been supplemented with appropriate Novruz gifts and holiday products.

Previously, on March 10, by the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, the humanitarian aid consisting of 10 tons of flour, six tons of rice, 2.4 tons of sugar, more than four tons of water, about 600 kg of tea, and about two tons of medicines and medical supplies was sent to Iran.