Russians Attack Two Districts Of Dnipropetrovsk Region More Than 10 Times Over Past Day
"The enemy attacked two districts of the region more than 10 times with artillery and drones," he noted.
In the Nikopol district, the enemy struck Nikopol itself, as well as the Pokrovske, Marhanets, and Chervonohryhorivka communities.Read also: Russians launch 736 strikes on Zaporizhzhia region over past day, leaving one killed and another injured
In the Synelnykove district, strikes targeted the Mezhova and Vasylkivka communities. A private house and outbuildings caught fire.
Earlier it was reported that, as a result of attacks in the Dnipropetrovsk region yesterday, one person was killed and four others were injured.
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