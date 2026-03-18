TERRIFYING! Study Predicts How Many People Will Die By 2050 If Climate Crisis Worsens

A recent study has issued a serious warning about the impact of climate change on human health if immediate action is not taken. Scientists from the Catholic University of Argentina have calculated that increasing global temperatures could lead to hundreds of thousands of extra deaths every year by 2050.

The researchers analyzed data from 156 countries between the years 2000 and 2022 to understand how heat affects people's ability to remain physically active. Their findings, published in The Lancet Global Health, indicate that higher temperatures make exercise more challenging, which increases the risk of severe health issues and early death.

Climate Change's Deadly Health Risk

According to the study, each additional month where average temperatures go above 27.8°C could lead to an increase in physical inactivity by about 1.5 per cent globally. This effect is likely to be even greater in low- and middle-income countries, where inactivity could rise by nearly 1.85 per cent. In some of the hottest areas, including parts of Central America, sub-Saharan Africa, and Southeast Asia, the rise in inactivity could reach up to four per cent.

Also read: Rising Heat May Force Millions Worldwide Into Sedentary Lifestyles: Lancet Study

This reduction in physical activity is not just a matter of personal lifestyle. The researchers explain that high temperatures place extra strain on the body, making movement feel more exhausting and increasing pressure on the heart. As a result, people are less likely to exercise, which can lead to an increase in conditions like heart disease and diabetes.

The study estimates that this rising inactivity could cause between 470,000 and 700,000 additional premature deaths each year by mid-century. It could also result in billions of dollars in lost productivity.

The experts involved in the research emphasize the need for immediate action. They recommend redesigning cities to be more heat-resistant, creating climate-controlled areas for exercise, and raising public awareness about the dangers of heat. The authors argue that staying active is essential for health, more than ever in a warming world.

Also read: Climate Change Linked to Fewer Male Births in New Scientific Study