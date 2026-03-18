Hyderabad Shocker: 3-Month-Pregnant Youtuber Stabbed To Death By Husband Accused Absconding

A 20-year-old pregnant content creator who shared glimpses of her life with thousands online on YouTube was allegedly murdered by her husband, in Telangana's Hyderabad. Chittari Vaishnavi, who was three months pregnant, and had nearly 50,000 subscribers was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband in the early hours of Tuesday.

Her husband, Gandam Hari (24), is currently on the run, and police have launched an intensive manhunt to track him down.

Vaishnavi's parents found her lying in a pool of blood inside her room with multiple stab wounds to her head, neck, and hands. Hari was missing. Police suspect the attack took place late Monday night, after which he fled the scene.

Hari, who had been working as a receptionist at a local government hospital before recently quitting, had in recent months begun appearing in Vaishnavi's social media videos.

Police revealed that tensions between the couple had been escalating over the past month, with allegations of dowry harassment against Hari surfacing. Neighbours also reported frequent quarrels between the two, including a heated argument on Monday night, just hours before the fatal attack.

'Married for 10 months'

According to A Ramulu, deputy superintendent of police, Metpally, the couple had been married for about 10 months. Though they belonged to the same caste, Hari's parents were reportedly opposed to the marriage, leading to tensions between the families.

Initially residing at Hari's family home, the couple later moved to Vaishnavi's parental house in Madhapur in a bid to escape the ongoing tensions.

Police teams rushed to the scene soon after receiving the alert, while forensic experts combed the house for evidence. A case has been registered under sections 80 (dowry death) and 101 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Special teams have now been deployed to trace and apprehend the accused.