Thomas J Mullane Releases Masters Of Deceit A Gripping Crime Novel Inspired By True Events

MENAFN - GetNews) Thomas J. Mullane announces the release of Masters of Deceit, the second installment in the compelling FATE series. This crime and detective novel follows the memoir-style accounts of Homicide Detectives J. T. O'Willis and Anthony Santos of the Buffalo, New York Police Department. Though written as fiction, each story is rooted in real-life events, delivering an authentic and riveting reading experience.

Masters of Deceit continues the legacy of the FATE series by immersing readers in the gritty realities of homicide investigations, the psychological complexity of criminal minds, and the moral dilemmas faced by those sworn to uphold justice. With sharp dialogue, suspenseful pacing, and emotionally grounded storytelling, Mullane bridges the line between fact and fiction in a way that keeps readers turning pages.

The novel offers more than crime-solving intrigue. It reflects on the human condition, the consequences of deception, and the thin line separating right from wrong. By fictionalizing true occurrences, Mullane preserves the intensity of real investigations while allowing the creative freedom to deepen character development and narrative impact.

About the Author

Thomas J. Mullane, now retired, has embraced his lifelong passion for writing historical fiction and crime detective novels. His journey began in eighth grade when a teacher, Mrs. McAllister, recognized his imaginative spark and encouraged him to pursue novel writing after he could not resist adding creative flair to historical reporting. That early encouragement planted a seed that never left him.

At 73 years old, and a survivor of heart surgery while living with C.O.P.D., Mullane continues to fulfill his dream of seeing his work in print. When he is not writing, he enjoys fishing and playing golf.

Masters of Deceit stands as a testament to perseverance, imagination, and a lifelong dedication to storytelling.













Global Book Network - Thomas J. Mullane, Author of Masters of Deceit