MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Resverlogix Announces Delay in Filing of Annual Financial Statements, AIF, and MD&A

March 17, 2026 10:49 PM EDT | Source: Resverlogix Corp.

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2026) - Resverlogix Corp. (TSX: RVX) ("Resverlogix" or the "Company") today announces that because of delays in the completion of its year-end audit, the Company anticipates it will be unable to meet the prescribed deadline of March 31, 2026 for filing of the following continuous disclosure documents (collectively, the "Annual Filings"):

Annual Audited Financial Statements, Annual Information Form, and Management Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, ‎as required by section 4.2 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure ‎‎Obligations ("NI 51-102") and Certification of the Annual Filings;‎

The Company's auditor has advised the Company that it anticipates being unable to complete its audit of the ‎annual financial statements by March 31, 2026.‎ The Company expects, but cannot assure, that the audit and the Annual Filings will be completed by April 10, 2026.‎

Consequently, the Company has applied to the Alberta Securities Commission (the "ASC") for a management cease trade order (the "MCTO") under National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203") that, if granted, will prohibit the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer from all trading in the securities of the Company until such time as the Annual Filings are filed. No decision has yet been made by the ASC on this application. The ASC may grant the application and issue the MCTO or it may impose an issuer cease trade order in the event that the Annual Filings are delayed. Should the MCTO be granted, the general investing public will continue to be able to trade freely in the Company's listed common shares during the term the MCTO is in effect.

The Company and its auditor continue to work diligently to complete the Annual Filings as soon as possible and will issue a news release once the Annual Filings have been filed. Until the Company files the Annual Filings, it will comply with the guidelines set out in NP 12-203, including the issuance of bi-weekly default status reports, in the form of news releases.

Until the ‎Company has filed the Annual Filings, members of the Company's management and other insiders are subject to an insider trading black-out. The Company confirms that, other than as disclosed in prior press releases and material change reports, there have been no material business developments since the November 13, 2025 filing of the Company's ‎interim financial reports for the period ended September 30, 2025.

About Resverlogix

Founded in 2001, Resverlogix is a Calgary based late-stage biotechnology company, and a world leader in epigenetics, with the goal of developing first-in-class therapies for the benefit of patients with chronic disease.

Resverlogix is developing a new class of epigenetic therapies designed to regulate the expression of disease-causing genes. We aim to improve patients' lives by restoring biological functions – altered by serious illnesses such as cardiovascular disease – back to a healthier state.

The Company's clinical program is focused on evaluating the lead epigenetic candidate apabetalone for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, associated comorbidities, and post COVID-19 conditions.

Resverlogix common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RVX).

Follow us on:

X: @Resverlogix_RVX LinkedIn:

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation, that are not based on historical fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts", and other similar expressions. In particular, this news release includes forward looking information related to the potential role of apabetalone in the treatment of patients with cardiovascular disease, post COVID-19 conditions, pulmonary arterial hypertension, associated comorbidities, and other chronic diseases. Our actual results, events or developments could be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We can give no assurance that any of the events or expectations will occur or be realized. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions and risk factors including those discussed in our Annual Information Form and most recent MD&A which are incorporated herein by reference and are available through SEDAR+ at . The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Email: ...

Phone: 403-254-9252







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Resverlogix Corp.