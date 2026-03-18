Chikkamagaluru: Woman Forgets Bag Of Gold On Train, Cops Find It And Return Everything!

Birur: In a great example of honesty, Railway Police and staff in Birur returned a vanity bag full of gold and cash that a passenger had forgotten on a train. The incident happened in Birur.

Roopa L., a resident of Tarikere, was travelling from Shivamogga to Tarikere on the Talaguppa-Mysuru Express on Friday. After getting off the train, she realised she had forgotten her vanity bag in the second-class coach.

Bag Found in Birur

As soon as she realised her mistake, Roopa informed the staff at the station. They immediately passed on the message to the Birur Station Master and the Railway Police. A search operation for the bag was launched right away.

Around 6 PM, when the Talaguppa-Mysuru Express arrived at Birur railway station, the staff thoroughly checked the coaches and successfully located the bag.

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Gold and Cash Inside the Bag

The recovered vanity bag was found to contain 118 grams of gold jewellery and ₹20,000 in cash. All the valuables were secured and later prepared for handover to the rightful owner.

Handed Over at GRP Station

At the Birur GRP (Government Railway Police) station, the bag with all its contents was officially handed over to Roopa L. and her husband, Yogish B. Railway ASI Naveen conducted the handover process.

Praise for the Staff's Work

Divisional Commercial Manager Girish Dharmaraj praised the railway staff and police for their prompt action. He also highlighted the railway department's commitment to ensuring the safety of passengers' belongings.

A Model Incident for Others

This incident serves as a great example that if you ever forget your belongings while travelling, reporting it immediately to the authorities can help you get them back safely.

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