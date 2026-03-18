Vivek Sinha Breaks Silence On Dhurandhar Row, Says 'I Am Not Pakistani', Slams Online Trolls

Amid controversy over Dhurandhar, Vivek Sinha faces heavy trolling for playing Zahoor Mistry. The actor has now shared a video responding to critics and clarifying his identity, aiming to address the backlash.

Vivek Sinha recently posted a video on social media to give a direct reply to trolls. He clearly stated,“I am not Pakistani.” The actor explained that people are confusing his on-screen character with his real-life identity, but it is just a role. He urged the audience to understand the difference between acting and reality. However, he also said he is taking the trolling as a compliment to his performance.

The controversy began when Vivek shared a video of his Dhurandhar dialogue,“Hindus are a very cowardly community...”. Following this, his comments section was flooded with angry reactions. For instance, one user wrote,“You look like a terrorist,” while another commented,“You have made us angry.” One user even threatened,“We will enter Pakistan and kill you.”

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Vivek Sinha took these reactions as expressions of strong emotions and even praised the audience's patriotism. In his video, he said,“I salute this patriotism that we have inside us.” He also mentioned that while some users issued threats, others appreciated his acting. One girl commented that his performance was so convincing that it made her feel like slapping him.

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The actor made it clear that he has no connection with Pakistan. He revealed that he is from Dhampur in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, and currently resides in Mumbai. Vivek emphasized that it is unfair to question his identity based on a character he portrayed on screen.

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Vivek Sinha is steadily making a name for himself in the film industry. He has appeared in films like Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, Delhi Dark, and Modi Ji Ki Beti, as well as in the web series Delhi Crime. In his video, he also urged fans to watch his upcoming film Dhurandhar: The Revenge, releasing on March 19, 2026.