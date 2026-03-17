Book Launch Marks Arab Immigration Date
O mascate is aimed at children and young adults and was written based on the author's own experience, who is a professor of International Law at Brazilian university FGV. In the book, Nasser revisits the story of his father, a Lebanese immigrant who moved to Brazil in the 1950s, and his mother, who arrived in the country in the 1960s. In the work, he recounts the challenges and achievements of peddlers-immigrants who sold household goods door to door.
The launch will include a book signing by the author and a talk with the audience featuring Nasser and illustrator Ana Cartaxo. To attend, registration is required here.
Quick facts:
Launch of O mascate (Tabla, 48 pages)
Wednesday, March 25, at 7 p.m.
Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce, Avenida Paulista, 283, São Paulo, Brazil
Free admission
Read more:
Palestinian film at São Paulo film festival
Translated by Guilherme MirandaSupplied
The post Book launch marks Arab immigration date appeared first on ANBA News Agency.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment