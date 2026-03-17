Book Launch Marks Arab Immigration Date

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Arab Community National Day will be celebrated by the(ABCC ) with the launch of the book O mascate [The Peddler] (Tabla), written by Salem Nasser with illustrations by Ana Cartaxo. The presentation will take place at a cocktail reception with a musical performance at the institution's headquarters in São Paulo next Wednesday, March 25, when the date is officially observed.

O mascate is aimed at children and young adults and was written based on the author's own experience, who is a professor of International Law at Brazilian university FGV. In the book, Nasser revisits the story of his father, a Lebanese immigrant who moved to Brazil in the 1950s, and his mother, who arrived in the country in the 1960s. In the work, he recounts the challenges and achievements of peddlers-immigrants who sold household goods door to door.

The launch will include a book signing by the author and a talk with the audience featuring Nasser and illustrator Ana Cartaxo. To attend, registration is required here.

Quick facts:

Launch of O mascate (Tabla, 48 pages)

Wednesday, March 25, at 7 p.m.

Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce, Avenida Paulista, 283, São Paulo, Brazil

Free admission

Read more:

Palestinian film at São Paulo film festival

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Supplied

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