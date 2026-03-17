5 Artists On Our Radar In March 2026 Artsy

MENAFN - USA Art News) Three Emerging Artists to Watch: Pippa El-Kadhi Brown, Michelle Paterok, and Astrid Specht Seeberg

A quiet recalibration is underway across painting and sculpture, as a new generation turns familiar subjects - the kitchen table, the coastline, the ocean floor - into sites of psychological charge and ecological unease. This month, three artists have sharpened their profiles through current exhibitions and gallery presentations: London-based painter Pippa El-Kadhi Brown, Montreal painter Michelle Paterok, and Copenhagen sculptor Astrid Specht Seeberg.

Pippa El-Kadhi Brown (b. 1996), who lives and works in London, has been steadily expanding the emotional range of her oil paintings. Earlier works lingered in the intimacy of domestic interiors, but her newest canvases step outside, drawing on the saturated light and terrain of Tuscany. The shift was catalyzed by her time at La Serena Residency last summer with Tabari Artspace, the gallery that represents her.

That outward turn is visible in her current appearances in New York and beyond. El-Kadhi Brown's work is included in the group show“The Hug” at SARAHCROWN New York, and she is also featured in a presentation with Tabari Artspace as part of Women-Led Galleries Now. Among the works on view is“Anther and Stigma” (2025), a diptych painted in soft, natural hues. With whimsical brushwork and an intuitive approach to paint, she translates the textures and light of her surroundings into dreamlike scenes that feel both hazy and energized - images that suggest fleeting perception as much as place.

El-Kadhi Brown earned a BFA from the University of Brighton and an MFA from the Royal College of Art. Her solo exhibitions have included presentations at Creekside Projects, Ashurst, CBU Gallery, Lychee One, LAMB, Ed Cross Fine Art, and Holden Gallery.

If El-Kadhi Brown's recent work is animated by travel and atmosphere, Michelle Paterok (b. 1994) finds drama in the everyday - and in the moments when the everyday begins to slip. Born in Edmonton and now living and working in Montreal, Paterok paints interiors and landscapes that feel suspended in a liminal register: dusk's blue haze, the hush of snowfall, the charged stillness of night.

Those transitional conditions are central to“Towards Silence,” her solo exhibition currently on view at Duran Contemporain in Montreal. In the show, Paterok returns to intimate spaces - kitchens, studios, tabletops - rendered in muted tones that soften edges and heighten mood. The result is a kind of quiet tension: scenes that remain recognizable, yet tilt toward the uncanny, as if memory and observation are competing for the same surface.

Paterok received her MFA in visual arts from Western University in London, Canada. She has held solo exhibitions in both the U.S. and Canada, including at Shine in New York (2025) and at Duran Contemporain in Montreal.

In Copenhagen, Astrid Specht Seeberg (b. 1999) is approaching form through the lens of marine life - and the precariousness of the ecosystems that sustain it. Her latest solo exhibition,“Hope,” is on view at Hans Alf Gallery, where glazed stone vessels and wall-mounted works take cues from the textures, shapes, and colors of the ocean's endangered expanses.

Seeberg abstracts the bumps and grooves of sea sponges and the split geometry of a whale tail, building sculptures that embrace slippages between earth and sea, and between form and formlessness. Organic contours take precedence over hard edges, and the work's visual seduction is paired with an ethical question: what does it mean to aestheticize the very environments humans are helping to deplete? That inquiry is deepened by her frequent collaborations with marine biologists, architects, and performance artists, which blur the boundary between studio practice and research.

Seeberg received the Carl Nielsen og Anne Marie Carl-Nielsen Foundation's Talent Award in 2022. Her residencies include programs supported by Asger Jorn's foundation and the Sculpture Centre in Albisola, Italy, and she has participated in juried exhibitions at Den Frie Kunsthal and INTUITION REVOLUTION.

Taken together, these three practices point to a shared sensibility: a commitment to atmosphere as a carrier of meaning, and to material as a way of thinking - whether through oil paint's capacity for memory and mood, or ceramics' ability to echo the living world. As their current presentations suggest, the art world's attention is increasingly drawn to artists who can make the familiar feel newly consequential.