Mirror-Image Amino Acid Shows Promise In Starving Cancer Cells

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Most existing cancer treatments not only attack cancer cells but also adversely impact healthy body cells. The resultant damage to healthy tissues usually triggers side effects that often become severe, necessitating discontinuation of therapy or making quality of life worse. Scientists have been looking for better treatments that only impact malignant cells and leave healthy cells unaffected. A new preclinical study documents one such discovery leveraging the use of a mirror-image molecule.

The search for better cancer treatments is ongoing and companies like CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) are also pursuing their own...

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