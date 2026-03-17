Deputy Secretary Landau's Call With Nauruan President Adeang
The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:
Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau spoke with Nauruan President David Adeang about advancing shared interests in the Pacific. They discussed the potential to work together on preventing illegal activities in the region, on increasing opportunities for investment and economic growth in the Pacific Islands, including through enhanced air travel and deep seabed mining, and on cooperating on migration. Their conversation followed the Pacific Agenda Investment, Security, and Shared Prosperity Summit in Honolulu, which supported the Trump Administration's focus on private-sector-led growth. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to a strong bilateral relationship and a peaceful, prosperous Pacific.
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