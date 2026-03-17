Republicans, Democrats Clash Over US Voting Bill

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, March 18 (IANS) A fierce political battle opened in the US Senate as Republicans pushed the SAVE Act as a safeguard for elections, while Democrats denounced it as a voter suppression measure that could block millions of eligible Americans from voting.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune said the proposal focused on two basic requirements:“you have to prove citizenship to be able to register to vote in this country” and“you actually have to show an ID to vote in this country.”

He said such measures reflected everyday practices in American life.“We certainly ought to be able to apply them to something as important as voting in this country,” Thune said, arguing that identification checks are routine for services ranging from banking to travel.

Republicans framed the bill as a step to ensure election integrity. Senator John Barrasso said:“I believe only citizens of the United States should be allowed to vote in American elections.” He added:“I believe you should have to present a photo identification card in order to vote.”

Barrasso said Republicans would press for votes to force Democrats to take a clear position.“Republicans support voter ID, and Democrats are the party of open borders and illegal voters,” he said.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito described the measure as“common sense”, pointing to her home state's existing voter ID law. She said proof of citizenship would protect“that fundamental right to vote that we all share”.

Democrats rejected the bill outright and warned it could disrupt established voting systems.

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer said:“The SAVE Act is not a voter ID bill. It is in every sense a voter suppression bill.” He warned the proposal“could disenfranchise over 20 million Americans” and would“kill online voter registration” and“kill vote by mail”.

Schumer also criticised provisions on identification requirements during registration.“Driver's licenses, no longer enough. Not even military IDs would be enough. That is radical,” he said.

Senator Amy Klobuchar said the bill would impose barriers on voters while ignoring economic concerns.“They're trying to take people off the voter rolls and ram through their elections,” she said.

Senator Alex Padilla said the proposal would make it harder for eligible Americans“to register to vote, to stay registered to vote and to cast their ballot”. He called it“a voter suppression bill” and“a voter purging bill”.

Thune acknowledged uncertainty over whether Republicans could secure enough votes but defended moving ahead.“I think having the fight, having the debate on the floor of the Senate is important,” he said.