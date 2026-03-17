Barksdale Announces Shares For Debt Transaction
|Creditor Name
|$3,000,000 Debentures
|$1,500,000 Debentures
|Total Interest Owing
|Settlement Shares
|Principal
|Interest owing From May 1, 2025, to December 31, 2025
|Principal
|Interest owing from January 1, 2025, to December 31, 2025
|Delbrook Resource Opportunities Master Fund LP
|$2,700,000
|$181,232.88
|$1,325,000
|$132,500.00
|$313,732.88
|3,485,921
|Delbrook Resource Opportunities Fund LP
|$300,000
|$20,136.99
|$175,000
|$17,500.00
|$37,636.99
|418,189
|Total
|$3,000,000.00
|$201,369.87
|$1,500,000.00
|$150,000.00
|$351,369.87
|3,904,110
No new insider or control person was created as a result of this share for debt transaction.
The issuance of the Shares to the Creditors remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued are subject to a four-month hold period, which expires on the date that is four months and one day from the date of issue.
About Barksdale Resources Corp.
At Barksdale, our mission is to drive long-term shareholder value through the strategic acquisition, exploration, and advancement of high-quality critical, base, and precious metal projects across the Americas.
We are focused on the metals essential to the global energy transition and modern infrastructure-particularly copper, zinc, and other critical minerals-at a time when secure, domestic and regional sources are more important than ever.
With a sharp focus on critical metals and a commitment to responsible growth, Barksdale is positioned to play a key role in meeting tomorrow's resource needs.
ON BEHALF OF BARKSDALE RESOURCES CORP.
William Wulftange
Chief Executive Officer and Director
Ira M. Gostin
Investor Relations
604-398-5385 x3
...
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: Barksdale Resources Corp.
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