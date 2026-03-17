Agricultural Tractors Market Size To Reach USD 89.43 Billion By 2031 Mordor Intelligence

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"Agricultural Tractors Market Size & Trends | Mordor Intelligence"The agricultural tractors market insights report provides an in-depth analysis of the market, covering key metrics such as size, market shares, revenues, segments, drivers, trends, growth, and development. Additionally, it identifies factors that may limit growth and examines regional industrial presence that could influence market trends beyond 2031.

Introduction: Agricultural Tractors Market Overview

According to a research report by Mordor Intelligence, the agricultural tractors market size is projected to grow from USD 65 billion in 2025 to USD 89.43 billion by 2031, maintaining a 5.46% CAGR. This expansion is driven by global mechanization, precision-tech retrofitting, and the emergence of electric and autonomous platforms.

While Asia-Pacific leads in volume due to subsidies in India and China, Africa is the fastest-growing region thanks to new mechanization targets and financing. The 40–100 HP segment and 2-wheel drive configurations remain the most popular for their cost-efficiency, but autonomous systems are seeing explosive growth as a solution to labor shortages. Despite headwinds like high interest rates and engine supply chain volatility, the push for electrification and smart farming ensures long-term market momentum.

Key Trends in the Agricultural Tractors Market: Subsidy Programs Driving Replacement

India and Brazil provide subsidized credit lines, making tractors financially viable for medium and large-scale farmers. Rising labor costs in these regions further encourage mechanization.

Electrification of Utility Tractors

Electric tractors below 60 HP gain traction in orchards and greenhouses due to zero-emission benefits and supportive regulations in the EU and California. Battery pack costs remain a challenge, but declining costs are expected to improve adoption.

Replacement Demand in the U.S. Corn Belt

Aging tractor fleets, especially in Iowa, Illinois, and Nebraska, are driving replacement demand, supported by favorable crop prices and Tier 4 Final compliant models.

Precision Agriculture Retrofit Growth

Farmers retrofit existing tractors with autosteer and variable-rate modules to enhance efficiency. ISO 11783 standardization ensures interoperability, boosting adoption across fleets.

Agricultural Tractors Market Segmentation By Power Output:



Less than 40 HP

40-100 HP

101-200 HP Above 200 HP

By Drive Type:



Two-Wheel Drive (2WD) Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)

By Engine Type:



Diesel Electric/Hybrid

By Tractor Type:



Utility Tractors

Row-Crop Tractors

Autonomous Tractors Orchard and Vineyard Tractors

By Geography:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America Middle East and Africa

Key Players in the Agricultural Tractors Market



Deere & Company

CNH Industrial NV

AGCO Corporation

CLAAS Group

Kubota Corporation Mahindra & Mahindra

Conclusion

The agricultural tractors market is poised for steady growth over the next five years, driven by mechanization, retrofitting for precision agriculture, and the gradual adoption of electric and autonomous tractors. Mid-range utility tractors dominate the market, providing versatility across farming applications, while high-horsepower and specialized tractors support large-scale and niche farming operations.

The focus on mid-range tractors, utility models, and innovative retrofits combined with a shift toward electrification and autonomous solutions underscores the evolving landscape of the global agricultural tractors market, positioning it for robust expansion and sustained market share gains in the coming years.

Industry Related Reports:

Agricultural Irrigation Machinery Market - The agricultural irrigation machinery market, valued at USD 7.60 billion in 2025, is projected to grow to USD 10.39 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 5.34%. The growth is driven by increasing adoption of advanced irrigation systems, rising demand for efficient water management in agriculture, and government initiatives supporting sustainable farming practices.

Argentina Agricultural Machinery Market - The Argentina agricultural machinery market is expected to increase from USD 1.55 billion in 2025 to USD 2.14 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.23%. Expansion is fueled by mechanization in crop production, modernization of farm operations, and rising investments in agricultural infrastructure.

Cambodia Agricultural Machinery Market - The Cambodia agricultural machinery market is projected to grow from USD 142.0 million in 2025 to USD 205.81 million by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.39%. Growth is driven by increasing mechanization in farming, government support for modern agricultural practices, and rising demand for efficiency in crop production.

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