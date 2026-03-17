Leather Goods Market Size To Reach USD 644.63 Billion By 2031: Key Trends And Growth Drivers

Introduction to the Leather Goods Market

According to a research report by Mordor Intelligence, the leather goods market size is set to expand from USD 448.2 billion in 2025 to USD 476.17 billion in 2026, with a forecast to reach USD 644.63 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.24% during 2026-2031. This growth is driven by increased consumer interest in premium leather products, evolving fashion preferences, and the rising adoption of sustainable alternatives.

The leather goods market size is shaped by both traditional craftsmanship and modern production techniques, meeting the increasing consumer demand for high-quality, durable, and stylish products. From footwear to handbags and small accessories, leather goods continue to hold significance in both functional and fashion-driven segments.

Key Trends in the Leather Goods Market

Rising Demand for Premium Leather Products

Cultural and Social Influence

Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Leather

Market Segmentation

By Product Type



Footwear

Handbags

Luggage

Clothing Accessories

By End-User



Male Female

By Category



Mass Market Premium

By Distribution Channel



Offline Retail Stores Online Retail Stores

By Geography



Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Key Players in the Leather Goods Market



LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

Kering S.A.

Hermes International S.A.

Capri Holdings Limited Samsonite International S.A.

Conclusion

The leather goods market forecast for 2026 reflects steady growth driven by premiumization, cultural influence, and sustainability awareness. While challenges such as regulatory compliance, counterfeit products, and raw material cost fluctuations persist, the market continues to expand due to rising disposable incomes, increasing brand consciousness, and the integration of eco-friendly alternatives.

Overall, the leather goods industry balances traditional craftsmanship with modern consumer preferences, offering a diverse range of products that cater to functionality, style, and sustainability. Continued focus on premium products, ethical sourcing, and brand engagement is expected to sustain market momentum and contribute to the global leather goods market growth in the years ahead.

Industry Related Reports:

Apparel Market - The global Apparel Market was valued at USD 1,400 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to USD 1,681.37 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 3.12% during 2026-2031. Growth is driven by rising consumer spending, fast fashion trends, and increasing demand for sustainable and customized clothing.

Fashion Accessories Market - The Fashion Accessories Market was valued at USD 2.93 trillion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 3.85 trillion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.62% over the forecast period. Key drivers include rising disposable incomes, increasing fashion consciousness, and the influence of social media and celebrity trends.

Footwear Market - The Footwear Market was valued at USD 370.36 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to USD 449.95 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 3.30%. Market growth is supported by the increasing popularity of athleisure, technological innovations in comfort and design, and expanding online retail channels.

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