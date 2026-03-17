Natural Gas Storage Market All Set To Hit USD 17.04 Billion By 2031, Global Industry Driven By Energy Security Policies Mordor Intelligence Report

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"Natural Gas Storage Market"Explore the Natural Gas Storage Market, projected to grow steadily through 2031, driven by rising energy demand, seasonal supply balancing, and expanding LNG infrastructure. Increasing investments in underground storage facilities and strategic reserves are shaping market growth across key regions worldwide.

The Natural gas storage market size is estimated at USD 12.04 billion in 2026, rising from USD 11.23 billion in 2025, and is expected to reach USD 17.04 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 7.20% during the forecast period.

The natural gas storage market plays an important role in balancing supply and demand across global energy systems. Demand for natural gas often changes due to weather conditions, power generation needs, and industrial consumption patterns, making storage facilities essential for maintaining supply stability.

At the same time, rising global LNG trade and increasing gas-fired power generation are supporting Natural Gas Storage Market Growth, as countries expand underground storage sites and LNG tanks to ensure reliable supply. Strategic reserve policies and energy security measures are also influencing the Natural Gas Storage Market Forecast across major regions.

Natural Gas Storage Market Trends

Growing Gas-Fired Power Generation Demand

The rising use of natural gas in electricity generation is one of the major Natural Gas Storage Market Trends. Gas-fired power plants are often used to support electricity demand during peak periods or when renewable power generation declines due to weather conditions. Utilities and independent power producers therefore rely on storage facilities to maintain reliable fuel supply.

Expansion of Global LNG Trade

The increase in global liquefied natural gas trade is another important factor influencing the Natural Gas Storage Market Growth. LNG shipments move across international markets, and storage hubs help manage delivery schedules and supply imbalances. Storage facilities allow operators to aggregate shipments, adjust delivery timing, and manage price differences between regions.

Seasonal Residential Heating Demand

Seasonal demand cycles, particularly winter heating needs, continue to influence the Natural Gas Storage Market Share in many developed economies. Residential and commercial buildings consume significant volumes of natural gas for heating, creating higher demand during colder months.

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)

Gazprom PJSC

Engie SA

Enbridge Inc.

TC Energy Corp.

Kinder Morgan Inc.

Sempra Infrastructure

National Grid plc

Equinor ASA

Chiyoda Corporation

Costain Group PLC

John Wood Group PLC

Koninklijke Vopak N.V.

NAFTA a.s.

Uniper SE

Dominion Energy

Southern California Gas Company

Korea Gas Corporation

Tokyo Gas Co.

PetroChina Co.

Natural Gas Storage Market Segments

By Storage Type

Underground – Depleted Reservoirs

Underground – Salt Caverns

Above-Ground – LNG Tanks

Other Storage Types

By Mode of Service

Base-Load Storage

Peak-Shaving Storage

Seasonal Balancing Storage

By End-User

Gas Utilities

Independent Storage Operators

Power Generators

Other End Users

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Conclusion

The outlook for the Natural Gas Storage Market remains positive as global energy systems continue to rely on natural gas for power generation, industrial operations, and residential heating. Storage infrastructure remains essential for balancing seasonal demand fluctuations and ensuring reliable energy supply.

Overall, the Natural Gas Storage Market Forecast indicates steady expansion as countries invest in reliable energy infrastructure. With rising demand for energy security and supply flexibility, storage facilities will remain an essential component of global natural gas systems.

Industry Related Reports:

The LNG Storage Tank Market was valued at USD 16.45 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 17.78 billion in 2026 to USD 26.27 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 8.13%. The market is driven by rising global LNG trade, expanding LNG import and export terminals, and increasing demand for cleaner energy solutions supporting natural gas infrastructure development.

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