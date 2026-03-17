HDAC Inhibitors Clinical Trial Pipeline Appears Robust With 40+ Key Pharma Companies Actively Working In The Domain Delveinsight

DelveInsight's,“ HDAC Inhibitor Pipeline Insights 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 40+ companies and 50+ pipeline drugs in HDAC Inhibitor pipeline landscape. It covers the HDAC Inhibitor pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the HDAC Inhibitor therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive HDAC Inhibitor pipeline products in this space.

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Key Takeaways from the HDAC Inhibitor Pipeline Report



In November 2025- Novelwise Pharmaceutical Corporation conducted a study is being done to find the best dose of an investigational drug called NBM-BMX for people with metastatic uveal melanoma, a type of eye cancer that has spread to other parts of the body. The study will help doctors learn about the side effects of NBM-BMX, how the drug is processed in the body, and whether it may slow down or shrink tumors. Participants will take NBM-BMX as a capsule by mouth twice daily on an empty stomach with at least six ounces (180 mL) of water. No food or drink (other than water) should be consumed for at least two hours after each dose.

DelveInsight's HDAC Inhibitor pipeline report depicts a robust space with 40+ active players working to develop 50+ pipeline therapies for HDAC Inhibitor treatment.

The leading HDAC Inhibitor Companies such as Italfarmaco, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceuticals, Cereno Scientific, Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, HUYA Bioscience, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Regenacy Pharmaceuticals, Acrotech Biopharma, Aphios Corporation and others. Promising HDAC Inhibitor Therapies such as Resminostat (4SC-201), ITF2357, Abexinostat, Panobinostat, PCI-24781, and others.

Access DelveInsight's in-depth HDAC Inhibitor Pipeline Analysis for a closer look at promising breakthroughs @ HDAC Inhibitor Clinical Trials and Studies

HDAC inhibitors Overview

The histone deacetylase inhibitors (HDACi) are a group of small molecules that target histone deacetylases (HDACs) by inhibiting their activity. HDACi have a long history of use in neurology and psychiatry as antiepileptics and mood stabilizers. Histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitors are a relatively new class of anti-cancer agents that play important roles in epigenetic or non-epigenetic regulation, inducing death, apoptosis, and cell cycle arrest in cancer cells. Eighteen human HDAC enzymes have been identified and classified into four groups based on their homology with yeast HDACs. HDACs are both directly and indirectly involved in many biological processes, including development, proliferation, differentiation, and cell death. HDAC knockout mice enable study of their biological functions and provide valuable insights into the development and side effects of selective inhibitors. Despite the 80% sequence homology between HDAC1 and HDAC2, HDAC1 knockout mice have an embryonic lethal phenotype and display severe proliferation defects and general growth retardation, which cannot be compensated for by the upregulation of HDAC2.

HDAC Inhibitor Emerging Drugs Profile

Givinostat: Italfarmaco

Givinostat (ITF2357) is an orally bioavailable hydroxymate inhibitor of histone deacetylase (HDAC) with potential anti-inflammatory, anti-angiogenic, and antineoplastic activities. Givinostat inhibits class I and class II HDACs, resulting in an accumulation of highly acetylated histones, followed by the induction of chromatin remodeling and an altered pattern of gene expression. At low nonapoptotic concentrations, this agent inhibits the production of pro-inflammatory cytokines such as tumor necrosis factor (TNF), interleukin-1 (IL-1), IL-6, and interferon-gamma. This reduces the expression of tumor necrosis factor (TNF), interleukin 1α and β, and interleukin. It has also been shown to activate the intrinsic apoptotic pathway, inducing apoptosis in hepatoma cells and leukemic cells. This agent may also exhibit anti-angiogenic activity, inhibiting the production of angiogenic factors such as IL-6 and Vascular Endothelial Cell Growth Factor (VEGF) by bone marrow stromal cells. Currently, the drug is in the Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Polycythemia Vera.

AMX0035: Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

AMX0035 is an oral, fixed-dose combination of sodium phenylbutyrate (PB) and taurursodiol (TURSO; also known as ursodoxicoltaurine outside of the US). AMX0035 was designed to slow or mitigate neurodegeneration by targeting endoplasmic reticulum (ER) stress and mitochondrial dysfunction, two connected central pathways that lead to cell death and neurodegeneration. The company believes that the proprietary combination of PB and TURSO and their complementary mechanisms of action will allow to synergistically target abnormal cell death to better prevent neurodegeneration than treatment targeted at either mechanism of action alone. AMX0035 is being studied as a potential treatment for Wolfram syndrome and progressive supranuclear palsy, two neurodegenerative disease. Currently, the drug is in the Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy.

CKD-506: Chong Kun Dang pharmaceuticals

CKD-506 is a novel selective histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6) inhibitor developed by Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceuticals. It is primarily being investigated for its therapeutic potential in treating autoimmune diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis and systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). CKD-506 functions by selectively inhibiting HDAC6, an enzyme involved in the regulation of inflammatory responses. This inhibition leads to the suppression of inflammatory cytokines such as TNF-α and type 1 interferons, which are significant contributors to the pathogenesis of various autoimmune conditions. Studies have shown that CKD-506 can improve the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs) and enhance gut barrier function, further supporting its role in reducing inflammation. It is currently in Phase II for Rheumatoid Arthritis.

CS1: Cereno Scientific

The drug candidate CS1 is an HDAC inhibitor that works through epigenetic modulation, being developed as a treatment for the rare disease PAH. CS1 has the potential to be an effective, safe and disease-modifying drug. CS1's unique efficacy profile fits well with the pathogenetic mechanisms of PAH and is believed to be able to address today's major unmet need for better treatment alternatives. The aim of CS1's development is to offer improved quality of life and prolonged life with CS1 for patients with PAH. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension.

CS014: Cereno Scientific

The investigational drug candidate CS014 belongs to Cereno's HDAC inhibitor program, capitalizing on the principle of epigenetic modulation. The innovative drug candidate represents a novel approach to antithrombotic treatment without an increased risk of bleeding. CS014 is a new chemical entity with a multi-modal mechanism of action as an epigenetic modulator – regulating platelet activity, local fibrinolysis, and clot stability for the prevention of thrombosis without increasing the risk of bleeding, as documented in preclinical studies. Given the potential for the disease-modifying properties seen with HDAC inhibition, additional cardiovascular benefits of CS014 may be expected, including amelioration of inflammation, fibrosis, vascular remodeling and elevated blood pressure. HDAC inhibition as a therapy to avoid thrombosis could fundamentally change the thrombosis prevention landscape and meet a major unmet medical need. It is currently in Phase I for Thrombosis prevention.

Get a detailed analysis of the latest innovations in the HDAC Inhibitor pipeline @ HDAC Inhibitor Unmet Needs

HDAC Inhibitor Companies

Italfarmaco, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceuticals, Cereno Scientific, Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, HUYA Bioscience, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Regenacy Pharmaceuticals, Acrotech Biopharma, Aphios Corporation and others.

HDAC Inhibitor pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intra-articular

Intraocular

Intrathecal

Intravenous

Oral

Parenteral

Subcutaneous

Topical Transdermal

HDAC Inhibitor Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Oligonucleotide

Peptide Small molecule

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Scope of the HDAC Inhibitor Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

HDAC Inhibitor Companies- Italfarmaco, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceuticals, Cereno Scientific, Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, HUYA Bioscience, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Regenacy Pharmaceuticals, Acrotech Biopharma, Aphios Corporation and others.

Promising HDAC Inhibitor Therapies- Resminostat (4SC-201), ITF2357, Abexinostat, Panobinostat, PCI-24781, and others.

HDAC Inhibitor Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination HDAC Inhibitor Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Which companies are leading the race in HDAC Inhibitor drug development? @ HDAC Inhibitor Emerging Drugs and Major Companies

Table of Content

IntroductionExecutive SummaryHDAC inhibitors: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentHDAC inhibitors – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Givinostat: ItalfarmacoDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)CKD-506: Chong Kun Dang pharmaceuticalsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)CS014: Cereno ScientificPreclinical Stage ProductsDrug Name: Company NameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsHDAC inhibitors - Collaborations Assessment- Licensing / Partnering / FundingHDAC inhibitors - Unmet NeedsHDAC inhibitors - Market Drivers and BarriersAppendix

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