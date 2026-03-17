New Crypto: Pepeto Announces $8.15M Raised While Ethereum Price Prediction Targets $7,500 And Bitcoin Leads Market Higher

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The new crypto Pepeto's presale just crossed $8.15 million, and the speed of capital entering this new crypto is accelerating because the entire market is moving up right now. The ethereum price prediction is targeting $3,000 within days as ETH broke above $2,300 with Bollinger bands tightening toward a major expansion according to Brave New Coin. Bitcoin is leading the charge toward $74,000 with institutional flows pouring through spot ETFs. Everything is going up. The BTC rally is pulling ETH higher, ETH is pulling altcoins higher, and the capital rotation that follows every BTC breakout is already underway.

The investors building their portfolios right now for the biggest move of 2026 are adding Pepeto at presale entry, because it delivers the kind of returns that bitcoin and Ethereum at their current market caps simply will never produce again.

New Crypto: Pepeto $8.15M Announcement Arrives While Ethereum Price Prediction and Bitcoin Both Signal a Breakout Week

Pepeto crossing $8.15 million during this rally tells you where serious capital sees the biggest opportunity. The ethereum price prediction is built on structure. ETH reclaimed $2,150 support, formed higher lows, and analysts see limited resistance until $2,600 according to Brave New Coin. A break above $2,600 opens the path to $3,000 near term, and long term models target $7,500 by end of 2026 as the multi year compression resolves.

Bitcoin is confirming the direction. BTC at $73,000 is up 13% since the Iran conflict, spot BTC ETFs absorbed 1.3 million BTC, and only 5.8% of BTC supply remains on exchanges. The BTC move toward $100,000 is loading, and every previous cycle proved that when BTC breaks into new territory, the altcoin rotation sends early projects surging by multiples that BTC itself will never produce from a trillion dollar cap.

Holding bitcoin and Ethereum is the foundation. Both are heading up. But the portfolios that grow fastest every cycle add an early stage position alongside those large caps. BTC at $73,000 reaching $150,000 is a 2x. Ethereum at $2,300 reaching $7,500 is a 3x. A new crypto at presale entry reaching its listing price delivers multiples that make those numbers look small, and Pepeto is that project right now.

Pepeto Is the New Crypto That Completes the Winning Portfolio for This Cycle

" Pepeto's="" exchange="" delivers="" zero="" fee="" execution="" with="" cross="" chain="" settlement="" and="" AI="" contract="" verification="" across="" Ethereum,="" BNB="" Chain,="" and="" Solana,="" giving="" traders="" institutional="" grade="" infrastructure="" with="" the="" speed="" and="" security="" the="" incoming="" ETH="" volume="" wave="" demands,"="" said="" a="" Pepeto="" team="" />

The ethereum price prediction reaching $3,000 this month and $7,500 by year end means massive volume is coming to Ethereum. Every trade on Pepeto's exchange generates permanent revenue for presale holders based on position size. The investors entering this new crypto today earn from every transaction after launch. SolidProof verified the full protocol, and the Binance listing is approaching.

Most investors see bitcoin going up, see the ETH outlook going up, hold their large caps and feel good about a 2x. The investors who build serious wealth add the right early stage project at presale entry, because that single position turns a good cycle into a great one. Pepeto has the exchange infrastructure, the viral community energy, and the Binance listing timeline that make it the strongest presale opportunity at this stage.

The investors entering Pepeto today with large positions are building the portfolio that wins this cycle. The more they enter at presale, the more they earn from the bitcoin and ethereum price prediction volume wave coming.

Conclusion

Bitcoin is leading the market higher, the ethereum price prediction targets $3,000 this month and $7,500 by year end, and the capital rotation into early stage projects is already underway. Holding bitcoin and Ethereum is smart. Adding the right new crypto at presale entry is what separates the portfolios that perform well from the portfolios that perform spectacularly.

Every cycle in crypto history rewarded the investors who entered the right project before the listing, and the returns from those early positions built more wealth than years of holding large caps combined. Pepeto is that new crypto with $8.15 million raised, a verified exchange on Ethereum, and a Binance listing approaching fast. The ethereum price prediction confirms the volume is coming, bitcoin confirms the cycle is here, and the Pepeto official website is where the investors who build their strongest portfolios before the crowd arrives are entering right now.

FAQs

What is the ethereum price prediction for 2026?

ETH broke above $2,300 with analysts targeting $3,000 near term and $7,500 by end of 2026. The ethereum price prediction is supported by tightening Bollinger bands, bitcoin leading the market, and rising institutional demand.

Is Pepeto a good new crypto to add to a bitcoin and Ethereum portfolio?

Pepeto offers presale entry into a verified exchange on Ethereum with permanent revenue sharing and a Binance listing approaching, delivering the early stage returns that BTC and ETH at current market caps will never match this cycle.







