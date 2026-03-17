Natureglyco Blood Support Claims Evaluated: The Proven Glyco Care Formula For Healthy Blood Sugar Support

Wilmington, Delaware, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional before starting any new supplement. Affiliate Disclosure: If you purchase through links in this article, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to you. This compensation does not influence the accuracy or integrity of the information presented. In this report, phrases such as "claims evaluated," "proven," and similar product language refer strictly to NatureGlyco's marketing or product-positioning language as presented in company materials and do not indicate that the finished product has been independently clinically proven effective.







This informational report is presented by NatureGlyco as the source company and summarizes product information drawn from the company's public-facing materials and published terms.

All product details discussed below are stated as presented by NatureGlyco and should be verified directly on the official website before relying on any product information. Current product details, pricing, and terms can be confirmed directly here: View the current NatureGlyco Blood Support offer (official NatureGlyco page).

What NatureGlyco Blood Support Is

NatureGlyco Blood Support is a dietary supplement that the company markets primarily toward adults researching blood sugar support and related metabolic wellness topics. According to the brand's official website, the product is positioned as a "triple action formula," which the company connects to blood pressure, blood sugar, and weight-management support.

The company refers to its proprietary ingredient blend as the "Glyco Care Formula" - a combination of six plant-based and nutrient ingredients: White Mulberry Leaf, Juniper Berry, Biotin with Chromium, Berberine Extract, Bitter Melon, and Cinnamon Bark Powder.

An important note that applies throughout this report: NatureGlyco Blood Support is a dietary supplement, not a medication. The company's own website includes the standard FDA disclaimer stating that the product has not been evaluated by the FDA and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Any decision to use this product should involve consultation with a physician - particularly for anyone currently taking medications for blood sugar, blood pressure, or cholesterol.

NatureGlyco's Glyco Care Formula: Ingredient Overview and Research Context

According to NatureGlyco, the formula highlights White Mulberry Leaf, Juniper Berry, Biotin with Chromium, Berberine Extract, Bitter Melon, and Cinnamon Bark Powder. The sections below summarize how these ingredients are described in company materials and note general ingredient-level research context often discussed in the blood sugar support supplement category.

Important: Any scientific discussion below relates to individual ingredients based on published research and should not be interpreted as proof that NatureGlyco Blood Support as a finished proprietary formula has been clinically studied or clinically proven effective. These individual findings do not mean NatureGlyco Blood Support replaces prescribed treatment.

White Mulberry Leaf

NatureGlyco's materials describe White Mulberry Leaf as an ingredient shown to support healthy blood sugar levels. In the broader research landscape, White Mulberry Leaf (Morus alba) has been studied for its potential effects on blood sugar metabolism. Research published in peer-reviewed journals suggests that compounds in mulberry leaf - particularly 1-deoxynojirimycin (DNJ) - may help support healthy post-meal blood sugar responses by influencing how carbohydrates are processed in the digestive system. Some studies indicate that mulberry leaf extract may help support already-healthy blood sugar levels when used alongside a balanced diet, though results vary across study populations and dosages. Individual results with any supplement containing this ingredient will differ.

Berberine Extract

The company highlights Berberine Extract as a key ingredient for cholesterol and glucose support. In published research, berberine is among the most-studied natural compounds in the blood sugar support category. Multiple studies have explored berberine's potential role in supporting healthy glucose metabolism and maintaining cholesterol levels already within normal range. Research has examined berberine's interaction with metabolic pathways, with some studies suggesting it may influence how the body processes glucose at the cellular level. However, berberine can interact with certain prescription medications, including metformin and other blood sugar medications. Anyone taking prescription treatments should consult their physician before combining berberine-containing supplements with any prescribed medication. Do not change, adjust, or discontinue any medications without a physician's guidance and approval.

Cinnamon Bark Powder

NatureGlyco's materials reference Cinnamon Bark Powder for its role in supporting insulin levels. In the research context, cinnamon (Cinnamomum species) has a long history in traditional wellness practices and has been the subject of research examining its potential effects on blood sugar and insulin sensitivity. Some studies suggest that certain compounds in cinnamon may support the body's natural insulin response, though research results have been mixed, and the type of cinnamon (Ceylon vs. Cassia) and dosage may significantly affect outcomes. This ingredient is generally well tolerated, but individuals taking blood sugar medications should consult their healthcare provider, as combined effects may require monitoring.

Bitter Melon

The company describes Bitter Melon as an ingredient for cholesterol balance. In published research, Bitter Melon (Momordica charantia) is widely used in traditional health practices across Asia, Africa, and Latin America. Published research has explored its potential role in supporting healthy blood sugar levels, with some studies examining compounds like charantin and polypeptide-p. While some research shows promising associations, results vary significantly based on the form, dosage, and study population. Bitter melon may also have mild gastrointestinal effects in some individuals. As with all ingredients discussed here, physician consultation is essential for anyone taking blood sugar or cholesterol medications.

Biotin with Chromium

NatureGlyco's materials list Biotin and Chromium as ingredients supporting blood pressure levels and natural energy. In the broader research landscape, Biotin (Vitamin B7) and Chromium are essential micronutrients that play roles in normal metabolic processes. Chromium, particularly in its picolinate form, has been studied for its potential to support the body's natural insulin function. Biotin participates in energy metabolism pathways. Research on supplemental chromium for blood sugar support has produced mixed results across different study populations. The National Institutes of Health notes that while chromium deficiency may affect blood sugar metabolism, the evidence for supplemental chromium in people with adequate dietary intake is less conclusive. Individual responses vary.

Juniper Berry

The company includes Juniper Berry as an ingredient for inflammation and weight management support. In the research context, Juniper Berry (Juniperus communis) has been used in traditional wellness practices and has been studied for potential antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Some preliminary research has explored its possible effects on metabolic markers, though the body of clinical evidence is smaller compared to ingredients like berberine or cinnamon. Juniper berry is generally considered well tolerated in supplement form, but individuals who are pregnant, nursing, or taking medications should consult their healthcare provider before use.

These are individual ingredient findings based on published research. Individual results with NatureGlyco Blood Support will vary based on factors including age, baseline health condition, lifestyle factors, consistency of use, genetic factors, current medications, and other individual variables. This supplement is not a replacement for prescribed medical treatment. Consult your physician before starting any new supplement.

The full ingredient list and company descriptions can be reviewed here: View the current NatureGlyco Blood Support offer (official NatureGlyco page).

NatureGlyco Pricing, Subscription Terms, and Refund Conditions

One of the most important things to review carefully before ordering any supplement is the full pricing structure, what happens after the first purchase, and what the refund process actually looks like. NatureGlyco's published terms provide specific detail on all of these points.

According to the company's terms of service, the pricing structure is as follows:



6-bottle package: $239.99 (+ free shipping) - approximately $39.99 per bottle

4-bottle package: $189.99 (+ free shipping) - approximately $47.49 per bottle 2-bottle package: $129.99 (+ free shipping) - approximately $64.99 per bottle

Recurring Monthly Subscription: According to NatureGlyco's published terms (Section 2.3.1), this product is sold as a recurring monthly program. After the initial purchase, the company states that the same package price is charged again every 30 days until the customer contacts customer service to cancel. This is not a one-time purchase unless the subscription is actively cancelled. The company's terms should be reviewed in full on the official website before ordering.

Refund Conditions: According to the company's terms, NatureGlyco Blood Support offers a 60-day refund window from the date of purchase, subject to the following conditions as stated in the published terms:



Customer service must be contacted before any refund arrangements are made

The company states that the product must be returned to receive a full refund

Per the company's terms, all processed orders are subject to a $9.95 processing fee if the charge has settled

All returns are subject to an $8.95 restocking fee per item if returned unopened, according to the published terms Refund requests are not accepted after 60 days from the purchase date, per the company's stated policy

Current pricing, subscription terms, and refund conditions can be verified here: View the current NatureGlyco Blood Support offer (official NatureGlyco page).

Additional Published Company Terms

NatureGlyco's terms of service reference several additional details worth reviewing before ordering:

Optional Add-On Product: The company's terms mention an optional add-on product called NatureGlyco Daily Cleanse, priced at $59.99 (+ free shipping) for a 30-day supply. NatureGlyco states this add-on purchase is backed by a money-back guarantee.

Magazine Enrollment: Per the published terms, new customers may be enrolled in an exclusive monthly Magazine Series at a rate the company lists as $19.93. Consumers should verify current enrollment terms at checkout to understand all recurring charges that may apply.

Shipping: The company states that products ship within 24 hours of order and arrive within 5-7 business days. NatureGlyco notes that circumstances outside their control may occasionally cause delays.

Pregnancy/Medical Conditions: The company's terms state that persons with a medical condition, who are pregnant, or who have reason to believe they may become pregnant should not order this product. The same terms note that refund requests will not be accepted for these reasons. The company requires that customers consult a physician prior to placing an order if they are unsure about whether they can take this product.

Consumer Verification Considerations

For anyone researching NatureGlyco Blood Support or any supplement in the blood sugar support category, the following points are worth reviewing before using any supplement:

Verify the ingredient list directly. NatureGlyco's official website lists the formula's ingredients. Confirming the specific ingredients and their forms helps consumers discuss the product with their healthcare provider before starting any new supplement.

Review the full subscription and billing terms. Because this product operates on a recurring 30-day billing cycle according to the company's terms, understanding exactly how to cancel - and what fees may apply - is important before placing an initial order.

Understand the refund conditions in full. The 60-day refund window, processing fee, and restocking fee are all detailed in the company's terms. Reviewing these before ordering helps set realistic expectations about the return process.

Consult a healthcare professional. This applies to any supplement, but is especially important for products in the blood sugar and metabolic health category. Several ingredients in this formula - particularly berberine, cinnamon, chromium, and bitter melon - may interact with prescription medications for blood sugar, blood pressure, cholesterol, or blood thinning. Do not change, adjust, or discontinue any medications without a physician's guidance.

Understand the difference between ingredient research and finished-product evidence. The research discussed in this report relates to individual ingredients studied independently. NatureGlyco Blood Support as a finished proprietary formula has not been the subject of published clinical trials. This is common across the dietary supplement category but is an important distinction for consumers conducting due diligence.

Customer Support Information

According to the company's website, NatureGlyco offers customer support through the following channels:

Phone: (877) 588-6435

Hours: 8AM – 8PM EST, Monday through Friday

Email:...

Readers who want to review NatureGlyco's current product details, pricing terms, subscription structure, and customer-support information can do so here: View the current NatureGlyco Blood Support offer (official NatureGlyco page).

Company Information Summary

NatureGlyco Blood Support is a dietary supplement featuring what the company calls its "Glyco Care Formula" - a blend of six plant-based and nutrient ingredients marketed toward adults researching blood sugar support and related metabolic wellness topics. The company offers the product in three package tiers with a recurring monthly subscription model, a 60-day conditional refund window, and customer support available by phone and email during business hours.

Readers should distinguish between ingredient-level research and published clinical evidence on a finished proprietary formula. The most current information about any supplement's ingredients, company practices, and terms should be reviewed before using any product.

NatureGlyco states that the purpose of this report is to make its published product information easier to review in one place. The company encourages readers to verify current terms directly on the official page and to consult a qualified healthcare professional before using any dietary supplement, especially for those who take prescription medications or are managing blood sugar concerns.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is NatureGlyco Blood Support a medication?

No. According to the company, NatureGlyco Blood Support is a dietary supplement, not a medication. The company's website includes the standard FDA disclaimer stating that the product has not been evaluated by the FDA and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. It should not be used as a replacement for prescribed medical treatment.

Can NatureGlyco Blood Support be taken with prescription medications?

The company's terms recommend consulting a physician before ordering if there is any uncertainty about whether the product is appropriate. Several ingredients in the formula - particularly berberine, cinnamon, chromium, and bitter melon - may interact with prescription medications. Anyone currently taking medications for blood sugar, blood pressure, cholesterol, or blood thinning should consult their healthcare provider before adding this or any supplement.

Is NatureGlyco Blood Support a one-time purchase?

According to the company's published terms of service, this product is sold as a recurring monthly subscription. After the initial purchase, the same package price is charged again every 30 days until the customer contacts customer service to cancel. Review the full terms on the official website before ordering.

What is the refund policy?

According to the company's terms, refunds are available within 60 days of purchase. Customer service must be contacted to initiate a return. Per the company's stated policies, processed orders are subject to a $9.95 processing fee and returned items are subject to an $8.95 restocking fee per item. Verify current terms before ordering.

Has NatureGlyco Blood Support been clinically studied as a finished product?

Based on available information, NatureGlyco Blood Support as a finished proprietary formula has not been the subject of published clinical trials. The research discussed in this report relates to individual ingredients studied independently. This is common across the dietary supplement category. The company's own website includes the standard FDA disclaimer noting that the product has not been evaluated by the FDA.

Disclaimers

FDA Health Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Always consult your physician before starting any new supplement, especially if you have existing health conditions, take medications, or are pregnant or nursing.

Professional Medical Disclaimer: This article is educational and does not constitute medical advice. NatureGlyco Blood Support is a dietary supplement, not a medication. If you are currently taking medications, have existing health conditions, are pregnant or nursing, or are considering any major changes to your health regimen, consult your physician before starting NatureGlyco Blood Support or any new supplement. Do not change, adjust, or discontinue any medications or prescribed treatments without your physician's guidance and approval.

Marketing Language Clarification: Phrases such as "claims evaluated," "proven," "Glyco Care Formula," and similar product language used in this report refer strictly to NatureGlyco's marketing or product-positioning language as presented in company materials. These phrases do not indicate that the finished product has been independently clinically proven effective. All product claims are attributed to the company's published materials and should be verified directly on the official NatureGlyco website.

Results May Vary: Individual results will vary based on factors including age, baseline health condition, lifestyle factors, consistency of use, genetic factors, current medications, and other individual variables. No outcome can be guaranteed.

FTC Affiliate Disclosure: This article contains affiliate links. If you purchase through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to you. This compensation does not influence the accuracy, neutrality, or integrity of the information presented. All descriptions are based on publicly available information from NatureGlyco's official website and published terms of service.

Pricing Disclaimer: All prices, subscription terms, and promotional offers mentioned were accurate based on publicly available information at the time of publication (March 2026) but are subject to change without notice. Always verify current pricing, subscription terms, and refund conditions on the official NatureGlyco Blood Support website before relying on any product information.

Publisher Responsibility Disclaimer: The publisher of this article has made every effort to ensure accuracy at the time of publication based on publicly available information. We do not accept responsibility for errors, omissions, or outcomes resulting from the use of the information provided. Readers are encouraged to verify all details directly with NatureGlyco and their healthcare provider before making decisions.

Ingredient Interaction Warning: Some ingredients in NatureGlyco Blood Support may interact with certain medications or health conditions. Berberine may interact with blood sugar medications, including metformin, and medications metabolized by the liver. Cinnamon may affect blood sugar levels in combination with diabetes medications. Chromium may enhance the effects of insulin or diabetes drugs. Bitter melon may have additive effects with blood sugar-lowering medications. Always consult your healthcare provider before starting any supplement, especially if you take blood thinners, blood pressure medications, diabetes medications, or have any chronic health conditions.