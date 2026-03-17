Dr Larry E Beauchamp Presents Gripping Western Thriller Justice At Tyler Texas, A Powerful Story Of Faith Evil And The Fight For Justice

Author Dr. Larry E. Beauchamp continues to captivate Western fiction readers with Justice At Tyler, Texas, the 2nd book in The Justice Series. This novel follows determined Texas Ranger Jimmy Snider as he pursues a dangerous and elusive criminal known only as“The Preacher.”

Set against the rugged and morally complex backdrop of the Old West, the story introduces a chilling antagonist who claims divine authority while orchestrating violent crimes in the name of righteousness. Ranger Snider, recognized for his sharp instincts and unwavering moral compass, must unravel a web of manipulation and secondhand violence to uncover the truth and bring justice to Tyler.

With no direct evidence tying The Preacher to the crimes he commands, Snider's pursuit becomes more than a physical manhunt. It is a test of endurance, intellect, and spiritual strength as he confronts evil cloaked in religious fervor.

Inspired in part by classic Western storytelling, including the works of William Johnstone, Dr. Beauchamp blends action-driven suspense with a deeper message.“Even in the face of evil, justice can prevail through faith, persistence, and courage,” he shares.

A retired Air Force veteran and longtime pastor, Dr. Beauchamp draws from a lifetime of service and leadership. After 27 years in pastoral ministry and a distinguished career as an Air Force recruiter and UNIVAC computer instructor, he turned his passion for storytelling into an inspirational platform. His other works include A Joyful Life, The Fine Art of Dying, and Justice at Sundown Gulch.

More than a traditional Western, Justice At Tyler, Texas is a story of hope, integrity, and moral conviction, reminding readers that one person guided by faith can stand firm against darkness.

The book is available on Amazon and other major online retailers. For more information, visit

Global Book Network - Larry Beauchamp, Author of Justice At Tyler, Texas





