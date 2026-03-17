From Florence To Hollywood: Trevony's Presence Across Craft And Cinema

Luxury, at its highest level, has never been defined by visibility alone. Long before fashion became an industry of runways and global campaigns, it was defined by objects shaped slowly and deliberately by human hands.

Florence remains one of the places where that tradition continues.

It is also where Trevony produces its leather goods from entirely.

The house operates from within the Florentine tradition of leather craftsmanship, working with artisans whose techniques reflect generations of experience in shaping and finishing leather by hand. Materials are selected for durability and structure, and each piece is constructed through processes that prioritize longevity rather than seasonal turnover.

In a time increasingly defined by scale and speed, such an approach can feel almost radical.

Craftsmanship of this kind naturally exists within the environments where culture and symbolism meet. Among stylists, collectors, and industry insiders, Trevony is known as the kind of house discovered quietly and carried deliberately. This awards season, the house extended a gesture toward a small number of Oscar nominees and film industry figures - an invitation offered in Trevony's characteristic spirit of discretion.

For those receiving the invitation, the experience offers access to Trevony's private selection of leather goods produced in Florence in limited numbers and crafted through the same techniques that define the house's core collections.

The philosophy behind the house is rooted less in fashion than in permanence.

“Luxury should never feel temporary,” says founder Eugene Love.“When something is made with intention and respect for craft, it carries a different kind of presence.”

That presence is evident in Trevony's design language. Rather than relying on prominent branding, the house emphasizes silhouette, balance, and material integrity. The result is leather goods that communicate through craftsmanship rather than logos.

Florence has long shaped the history of leather craftsmanship, and the city's workshops remain among the few places where these traditions continue largely unchanged.

Through Trevony, those traditions now travel far beyond the ateliers where they begin.

This awards season, a select group of Oscar nominees will discover Trevony through a simple gesture: a hand-numbered invitation placed within their hand-crafted gift, introducing them to the house's private selection. For most, the moment will pass quietly. For a few, it may mark the beginning of a special relationship with a house that collectors and insiders have long understood.

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