Michael Mumbauer Of California Launches“Build The Future Responsibly” Personal Pledge On Ethical AI In Creative Industries

MENAFN - GetNews) San Diego entrepreneur Michael Mumbauer calls for responsible use of generative AI in storytelling and digital production.

SAN DIEGO, CA - March 17, 2026 - Michael Mumbauer of California, founder and CEO of Liithos and a longtime creative leader in video games and digital storytelling, has announced a new personal initiative focused on the responsible use of generative AI in creative industries. The initiative, called the“Build the Future Responsibly” pledge, outlines a set of personal commitments Mumbauer will follow as artificial intelligence continues to reshape how stories, games, and media are produced.

Mumbauer's pledge comes at a moment when AI tools are rapidly entering creative pipelines across gaming, film, and digital media. While the technology offers powerful opportunities, it also raises questions about creative ownership, transparency, and how technology should support - rather than replace - human creativity.

“I look at AI as a creative accelerator, not a replacement for people,” Mumbauer said.“The real opportunity is figuring out how to use these tools responsibly while expanding what artists and storytellers can do.”

Mumbauer, whose career has included work connected to major gaming franchises such as The Last of Us, Uncharted, and God of War, says the pledge is meant to encourage thoughtful experimentation as new technology emerges.

“Every generation of tools opens the door to new forms of storytelling,” he said.“The responsibility is making sure those tools strengthen creativity rather than weaken it.”

He also believes that curiosity and collaboration will continue to shape the future of digital storytelling.

“Curiosity leads to new ideas and new connections,” Mumbauer added.“When creative people explore new technology thoughtfully, the results can push an entire industry forward.”

Why Responsible AI in Creative Industries Matters Right Now

The conversation around AI in entertainment is growing rapidly as the technology becomes more accessible.



77% of companies are exploring or implementing AI in their businesses, according to a recent IBM global survey.

The global AI market is projected to exceed $1 trillion by 2030, reflecting rapid growth across industries.

A 2024 Adobe survey found that over 60% of creative professionals are already experimenting with generative AI tools. The video game industry alone now reaches more than 3 billion players worldwide, increasing the influence of digital storytelling technologies.

As AI tools become more common in creative production, many industry leaders are calling for thoughtful approaches that balance innovation with artistic integrity.

The“Build the Future Responsibly” Personal Pledge

As part of his initiative, Michael Mumbauer has outlined seven personal commitments that guide how he approaches AI and emerging technology in storytelling.

Support Human Creativity FirstPrioritize artists, writers, and developers as the core of every project.

Use AI as a Creative Tool, Not a ReplacementApply AI to accelerate ideas, prototyping, and workflows while maintaining human creative leadership.

Promote Transparency in Creative ProductionBe open about how new tools and technologies are used in projects.

Encourage Responsible ExperimentationExplore emerging technology carefully and thoughtfully before integrating it widely.

Foster Cross-Industry CollaborationConnect insights from gaming, film, and digital media to improve storytelling experiences.

Support Creative Learning and CuriosityEncourage teams and creators to explore new tools and expand their skills.

Build Stories That Strengthen CommunityFocus on projects that create meaningful connections between audiences and storytelling worlds.

“Video games and digital media are powerful storytelling platforms,” Mumbauer said.“The goal is to build worlds people can connect with - and to do it in ways that respect creativity and collaboration.”

The“Do It Yourself” Responsible Technology Toolkit

Mumbauer is also encouraging individuals across creative industries to participate by adopting simple habits that promote responsible innovation.

10 Actions Anyone Can Take

Learn how generative AI tools actually work.

Credit human creators when sharing creative work.

Test new technologies in small projects before using them widely.

Keep a notebook or digital log of new ideas and experiments.

Ask how technology improves storytelling rather than replacing it.

Collaborate with creators from different disciplines.

Stay informed about ethical discussions around AI.

Take breaks from technology to maintain creative perspective.

Share knowledge and tools with other creators.

Stay curious about how stories evolve across platforms.

Take the Pledge

Creators, developers, artists, and storytellers who support responsible innovation are invited to join the initiative by adopting the principles of the“Build the Future Responsibly” pledge and sharing the toolkit within their own communities.

Mumbauer says the goal is simple: encourage thoughtful creativity as technology continues to evolve.

“When creativity and technology work together responsibly, you can build experiences that truly matter,” he said.

To read the full interview, visit the website here.

About Michael Mumbauer

Michael Mumbauer of California is an entrepreneur, creative leader, and founder of Liithos, an entertainment company focused on narrative-driven digital worlds and interactive storytelling. Based in San Diego, Mumbauer has more than two decades of experience across the video game and film industries, including work connected to major PlayStation franchises such as The Last of Us, Uncharted, and God of War. He continues to explore how emerging technologies like generative AI can expand the future of storytelling and digital entertainment.

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