Antimony Demand Surges As Military Tech Boom Pushes Market TECK, UAMY, PRSO, AMLM, NVA, USAU In Focus

Antimony is rapidly emerging as one of the most strategically important critical minerals in the global resource race, particularly as defense technology, aerospace systems, and advanced electronics continue to expand. The metal is widely used to harden lead alloys in military ammunition, strengthen defense equipment, and produce flame-retardant materials used in aircraft wiring, armored vehicles, and protective gear. Antimony also plays an important role in semiconductors, infrared sensors, and specialized batteries used in drones, communications systems, and battlefield electronics.

At the same time, global supply chain concerns and national security priorities have pushed antimony into the spotlight for policymakers and investors. Production of the mineral remains concentrated in only a handful of regions worldwide, prompting governments to increase investment in domestic mining projects, refining capacity, and strategic stockpiles of critical minerals needed for defense manufacturing and high-technology industries.

Several mining companies are gaining investor attention as demand for strategic metals and critical mineral supply chains continues to grow. Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) recently agreed to transfer ownership of the Apex Mine in Utah to Blue Moon Metals, a project historically producing germanium, gallium, and copper-materials essential to semiconductor technology, electronics manufacturing, and defense supply chains.

Meanwhile, Nova Minerals Limited (NASDAQ: NVA) continues advancing exploration at its Estelle Gold and Critical Minerals Project in Alaska, where recent sampling from the West Wing area returned multiple soil samples exceeding 1.0 g/t gold across a one-kilometer strike length, along with strong copper mineralization.

In the antimony sector, United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE: UAMY) remains one of the only fully integrated antimony producers outside China and Russia. The company recently announced a joint venture with Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSE: USAU) to build a hydromet processing facility adjacent to active silver, copper, and antimony mines, expanding North American critical minerals processing capacity for defense and aerospace supply chains.

Smaller exploration companies are also positioning themselves within the growing critical minerals and strategic metals market. American Lithium Minerals (OTC: AMLM) has been assembling a diversified portfolio of mineral projects aligned with global efforts to secure non-China supply chains for lithium, rare earth elements, copper, gold, silver, and other national security minerals tied to electrification, semiconductor manufacturing, and defense technologies.

Beyond mining, advanced semiconductor and communications technologies are playing an increasingly important role in modern defense systems. Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ: PRSO) recently announced that its 60-GHz millimeter-wave (mmWave) semiconductor technology was selected by Israeli defense contractor InTACT for use in a new drone Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) system designed to operate in highly contested electronic warfare environments.

The system enables secure identification between drones and ground forces, allowing military operators and counter-drone systems to determine whether aerial platforms are friendly or hostile while maintaining low-probability detection communications links in battlefield conditions.

As global defense spending rises and drone warfare technologies expand, the convergence of critical minerals mining, semiconductor technology, and defense electronics is expected to continue shaping global markets. With the antimony sector projected to approach $4 billion in market value over the next decade, companies involved in strategic minerals, military supply chains, and defense technology infrastructure remain closely watched by investors and policymakers alike.

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