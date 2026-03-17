From Kirkus To Readers' Choice: Adriene Caldwell's Unbroken: Life Outside The Lines Releases March 17 With Live Virtual Book Launch

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"Unbroken: Life Outside the Lines by Adriene Caldwell's"Adriene Caldwell announces the release of her debut memoir Unbroken: Life Outside the Lines on March 17, 2026. The book explores trauma, resilience, and healing, earning early acclaim from Kirkus Reviews and multiple literary awards. To celebrate, Caldwell will host a live virtual book launch on Facebook, inviting readers and media to engage in discussions, live readings, and Q&A

Houston, Texas - March 17, 2026 - Author Adriene Caldwell announces the release of her debut memoir, Unbroken: Life Outside the Lines, available worldwide on March 17, 2026. The powerful and deeply personal memoir chronicles Caldwell's journey through childhood trauma, family instability, and adversity, while illuminating the resilience required to survive and ultimately reclaim one's voice.

Written with raw honesty and emotional clarity, Unbroken: Life Outside the Lines explores themes of survival, healing, and identity. Caldwell offers readers an unfiltered look at the lasting

impact of untreated mental illness, abuse, and systemic failures, balanced by a message of endurance and hope. The memoir speaks to anyone who has faced hardship and seeks understanding, validation, and the courage to move forward.

Even before its official publication date, Unbroken: Life Outside the Lines earned acclaim from some of the literary world's most respected voices. Kirkus Reviews awarded the memoir its coveted "GET IT" verdict, describing it as an emotionally raw, unflinching story of overcoming childhood abuse, neglect, and trauma. The review praised Caldwell's intimate prose and powerful scene-building, noting the memoir as a beacon of resilience and hope for readers who have faced similar adversity. The memoir was also selected as a Readers' Pick by The Bookish Magazine, reflecting strong enthusiasm from engaged reading communities across the country.

The book's resonance with readers has been further affirmed through a series of distinguished honors. The Chrysalis BREW Readers' Choice Award named Unbroken: Life Outside the Lines its September 2025 Book of the Month and subsequently elevated the title to 2025 Book of the Year - a distinction voted on by readers who received advance copies, underscoring the memoir's profound and lasting impact. TheFirebird Book Awards honored Unbroken in both the Most Likely to Make You Cry category and the Memoir category, a dual recognition that speaks to the book's emotional power and its standing as a work of literary distinction, while the Literary Titan Book Award further recognized the memoir for its outstanding quality in writing and storytelling.

To celebrate the release, Caldwell will host a LIVE Facebook Livestream Book Launch on publication day, inviting readers, media, and the public to participate in a virtual event featuring a discussion of the book's origins, a live reading, and audience Q&A.

Event Details:



Event Title: Unbroken: Life Outside the Lines Virtual Book Launch

Date: March 17, 2026

Time: 1:00 PM and/or 7:00 PM Central Time Mode of Event: Facebook Live Livestream - Join me for the launch of Unbroken: Life Outside the Lines



Media representatives are invited to attend the livestream and request interviews or feature coverage. The memoir is particularly suited for coverage related to memoir and literature, women's voices, mental health awareness, trauma recovery, and inspirational human-interest stories.

About the Author

Adriene Caldwell is a writer and advocate whose work centers on resilience, healing, and reclaiming identity after adversity. Through her writing, she seeks to create space for honest conversations about survival and recovery. Unbroken: Life Outside the Lines is her debut memoir. Since the book's release, Caldwell has appeared on more than 50 podcast interviews, speaking candidly about her journey and connecting with audiences across the country

To learn more about Adriene Caldwell and Unbroken: Life Outside the Lines, connect with the author through the following:



Facebook

Instagram Website



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