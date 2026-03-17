Serenity Living Home Care Strengthens Hurricane Protocols For Above-Average 2026 Storm Season

MENAFN - GetNews)



Serenity Living Home Care in Palm Beach Gardens, FL, has strengthened its hurricane preparedness protocols for the 2026 season, forecasted to be above average. Key measures include emergency kits with medications, evacuation drills, first responder partnerships, family briefings, and real-time weather monitoring-all enhancing 24/7 senior safety in a storm-prone area.

Palm Beach Gardens, FL - March 17, 2026 - Serenity Living Home Care, a boutique assisted living home in Palm Beach Gardens, strengthens its hurricane preparedness protocols ahead of forecasts for an above-average storm season, prioritizing senior resident safety with tailored measures.

Hurricane season has begun, bringing heightened risks for older adults in a vulnerable area like Palm Beach Gardens. Serenity responds with ready-to-go emergency kits stocked with medications and essentials, evacuation drills, and partnerships with local first responders-all backed by its 24/7 supervision to provide peace of mind for concerned families.

"Preparedness is essential for the dignity and safety of our residents in Florida," stated the staff at Serenity Living Home Care. "Our home-like setting allows us to respond quickly and personally, turning potential crises into manageable routines."

The strengthened protocols include family briefings and real-time weather monitoring, ensuring every resident is protected amid the looming threat.

Serenity Living Home Care invites families to learn more and prepare early this critical season.

About Serenity Living Home Care

Serenity Living Home Care is a cozy assisted living residence in Palm Beach Gardens, FL, offering personalized 24/7 care for seniors with a focus on warmth, dignity, and a secure home-like environment.