Red Dragon Heating And Cooling Partners With Klarna To Offer Flexible Financing For Capital Region Homeowners

MENAFN - GetNews)Red Dragon Heating and Cooling, a premier HVAC contractor serving Fulton and Montgomery Counties, is excited to announce a new partnership with Klarna, the global leader in flexible payment solutions. This collaboration introduces a range of "Buy Now, Pay Later" and monthly financing options, designed to make essential home comfort services and high-efficiency upgrades more accessible for local families.

As a company deeply rooted in the community-donating 5% of its proceeds to local school sports programs-Red Dragon Heating and Cooling understands the importance of balancing home maintenance with a family budget. By integrating Klarna into their service offerings, customers can now manage the cost of furnace installations, A/C repairs, and water heater replacements through seamless, transparent payment plans.

“We understand that heating and cooling emergencies rarely happen at a convenient time for a family's finances,” said Chris Crocetta, Comfort Advisor at Red Dragon Heating and Cooling.“Affordability is incredibly important to us. By adding Klarna as a financing option, we are giving our clients the flexibility they need to invest in high-efficiency systems without the stress of a large upfront payment.”

The new financing options are available immediately for all residential services, including furnace maintenance, heat pump installations, AC installations and duct cleaning. Customers can apply for Klarna financing directly through the Red Dragon website or during a service consultation, receiving instant credit decisions to help them move forward with necessary home improvements without delay.

Residents in Gloversville, Johnstown, Amsterdam, and the surrounding areas can visit 518RedDrago to explore the new financing calculator and see how affordable a new HVAC system can be.







About Red Dragon Heating and Cooling:

Red Dragon Heating and Cooling is a leading HVAC contractor based in Gloversville, NY, specializing in heating, air conditioning, indoor air quality, and water heater services. With over 20 years of experience, the company is dedicated to providing "fiery fast" expert service to Johnstown, Mayfield, Broadalbin, and throughout the Capital Region.

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