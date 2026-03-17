Rising Afro-Fusion Star Oxxy O Golden Luck Pledges For The Dignity Of African Music

MENAFN - GetNews) The singer Breaks Silence on 16-Year Journey and talks about the industry fraud and issues faced by African music stars.







Resilience is the heartbeat of the Nigerian music industry. Only few artists embody this spirit more than Easy Eziegbe Winter. He is known in the professional circles as Oxxy O Golden Luck. Today, the Edo State native officially announces his renewed commitment to the global stage.

He shared a powerful narrative of perseverance after more than sixteen years. He has explored the details of navigating the highs and lows of the music business.

A Journey Defined by Resilience

For Oxxy O Golden Luck, the path to musical prominence has been anything but smooth. He began his career over a decade and a half ago. All through his journey, the artist has faced systemic challenges that would have forced many to quit. From financial exploitation to broken promises, Oxxy's story is a testament to the "never-say-die" Nigerian spirit.

One of the most defining setbacks in his career involved his first producer. After Oxxy saved and paid for a full studio album, the producer turned out to be fraudulent, He refused to deliver the work or refund the investment.

"Music is not just a career for me; it is my life," says Oxxy O Golden Luck. "I have been in this for over 16 years. It has never been easy trying to make a way for myself. I have met so many frauds along the way. People who took my money and my dreams and gave nothing back. But I refuse to quit because music is part of my DNA. I have a message for my fans and the world that can no longer be silenced."

A Call for African Pride and Leadership Reform

Beyond his personal struggles, Oxxy O Golden Luck is becoming a vocal advocate for the dignity of African artists. He has observed the global landscape, particularly during the Grammy Award seasons. He expresses concern over how some African creators view themselves in comparison to their Western counterparts. He has been working for the better status for the African music.

"I always say that even after Grammy nominations, you see some African artists talking down on themselves. They aren't proud enough of who they are and where they come from," Oxxy remarked. "We are supposed to be living a better life. But our leaders are the problem. We have the talent, we have the culture, and we deserve the same respect as any artist in the world."

About Oxxy O Golden Luck

Oxxy O Golden Luck (born Easy Eziegbe Winter) is an Afro-fusion artist hailing from Edo State, Nigeria. He has a career spanning over 16 years. The singer has become a symbol of persistence in the Nigerian independent music scene. Known for his lyrical depth and unwavering authenticity, Oxxy is currently preparing new releases for 2026.

Check him out on –

Facebook - Oxxy Golden Look