George The Wonderful: A Children's Series About Autism, Ability, And Inclusion

George the Wonderful is a new children's book series written by Dr. Cassandra "CC" Barlow. The series follows an adorable four-and-a-half-year-old boy with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). It does so with humor, warmth, and a genuine sense of authenticity. This series is about celebrating children who experience the world differently, while also giving families a relatable and uplifting portrayal of life with autism.

About the Series

The first book introduces readers to George Alexander Browning, an energetic and gifted child whose autism defines how he moves through the world. While ASD brings real challenges in communication, social interaction, and behavior, the story focuses on what makes George shine rather than what holds him back. He is curious, funny, creative, and full of heart.

George lives at home with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Browning, his sister Sarah, his brother Henry, and their loyal West Highland White Terrier, Cupcake. Together, the family works through everyday moments that many households raising a child with autism will recognize. There is love in those moments, patience, and growth, and yes, occasional chaos too.

The books handle autism in a lighthearted but respectful way. Behaviors like repetitive movements and vocal tics are explained naturally within the story, and readers also get a glimpse at the kinds of strategies families use to navigate them. The emphasis throughout is on dignity, individuality, and the idea that being different is not the same as being less.

Two more titles are already in the works. Happy Birthday George and George Goes to Kindergarten are both scheduled for release in 2026. As George gets older, readers will follow along through his milestones and triumphs, building empathy and opening up conversations about disability and inclusion in a way that never feels heavy or forced.

Who This Series Is For

George the Wonderful will mean the most to families raising children with autism or other developmental differences, but its reach goes well beyond that. Educators looking for inclusive classroom literature will find it useful, as will school counselors, special education professionals, and community organizations focused on awareness and acceptance. It is also a wonderful starting point for any parent who wants to talk with their children about empathy and what it means to include everyone.

The storytelling is heartwarming and the family dynamics are relatable, which makes the books work for both children and adults. The series opens a door to conversations about neurodiversity and the value of every child, without ever making those conversations feel like a lecture.

About the Author

Dr. Cassandra "CC" Barlow has spent more than 20 years working as an educator in Jacksonville, Florida, teaching special needs students, English language learners, and students in inner-city schools. Her doctoral research at Southeastern University focused on employment readiness for people with autism spectrum disorders (ASD) and intellectual disabilities (ID), and her work as a Job Developer helping those students find and keep meaningful jobs is what ultimately inspired her to create George the Wonderful.

Currently she serves as a District Resource Teacher for Duval County Public Schools, supporting charter and private schools in improving student achievement. Known to many as "Dr. CC," she lives in Jacksonville with her husband of 37 years, Attorney, Pastor and Author Alvin W. Barlow, Sr., and remains deeply committed to advocacy, education, and celebrating children that are not disabled, but DIFFERENT-ABLED!